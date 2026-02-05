Playing Chippa in the PSL will not give them advantage in the Nedbank Cup, says Badela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City head coach Sinethemba Badela is looking forward to the Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Chippa United.

Durban City coach Sinethemba Badela says having played Chippa United last weekend will not give them an advantage in their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at Chatsworth Stadium on Friday (7pm).

Badela, who replaced Gavin Hunt at Durban City, began his tenure with a win over Polokwane City before losing to Chippa United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba’s brace led City to their sixth league defeat of the season, but Badela’s first since taking over.

The 36-year-old coach from Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, said they were expecting another difficult test against the Chilli Boys.

“We are expecting a tough game, as we did last week Saturday,” Badela said.

“They are a team we just played; they are a very difficult team. We are well aware of their strengths and also their weaknesses.

“We have been working hard all week to ensure that by Friday, we are even more prepared than we were on Saturday.”

Badela, who has had a brief stint at Chippa, said knowing the players helps when sharing information with current players, but that is where it ends.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to who wants it the most, and the game belongs to the players.

“We provide players with as much information as possible, but it is not the deciding factor. What matters is who scores more goals and concedes fewer on Friday.

“The Nedbank Cup is a beautiful trophy that allows everyone to play, including lower-level teams.

“So, whoever is in the last 32 has a chance of winning the Nedbank Cup.

“It has happened before, but we don’t look that far. It’s only the first round, so the most important thing for us is to focus on Friday’s game.

“We’ll take one game at a time,” the coach said.

