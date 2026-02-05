Theewaters set to boil as record-breaking powerboat spectacle hits the dam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The tranquil waters of Theewaterskloof Dam will be anything but calm this weekend as Theewater Sports Club hosts what is set to be the largest flatwater inflatable powerboat race ever staged, with a massive 64 teams already confirmed across four fiercely competitive classes.

Based in Villiersdorp in the Western Cape, the club is gearing up for an adrenaline-fuelled two-day showdown that promises non-stop action, roaring engines and edge-of-the-seat racing.

The numbers alone tell the story — last year’s event attracted 54 boats, but this year has smashed that mark, underlining the rapid growth and rising popularity of inflatable powerboat racing in the region.

Race organiser Marc Gleed, a veteran with more than two decades in the sport, says the scale of this year’s event is unprecedented.

“A lot of hard work and preparation has gone into putting this event together. Last year we had 54 boats taking part, and this year we are already sitting on 64 confirmed entries, and in my twenty-year-plus involvement in the sport, I have never seen so many boats on the water,” said Gleed.

The weekend’s racing programme is designed to test both speed and endurance.

Saturday will feature intense circuit racing, where tight turns and tactical battles will keep spectators glued to the shoreline. On Sunday, competitors face the ultimate challenge — a gruelling 120-kilometre long-haul race, pushing crews, machines and teamwork to the absolute limit.

Adding an exciting new dimension to this year’s festival is the introduction of a junior class, aimed at developing young talent and fast-tracking the next generation of powerboat stars into the sport.

The event has drawn strong interest from across Southern Africa, with teams travelling from Namibia, the Eastern Cape and upcountry. Flat-water specialists are turning the weekend into a true national and regional clash.

Eastern Cape fans will have a keen eye on Gqeberha’s Christo Bezuidenhout, who will be looking to build on his impressive 2025 season. Bezuidenhout and co-pilot Francios Fraser finished third overall in the fiercely contested modified class last year and will be eager to carry that momentum into this landmark event.

Racing will take place under UIM P750 regulations, with competitors split into stock, pro-stock and modified classes, alongside the newly introduced junior category.

With the P750 World Championship looming over the Easter period, many teams are treating the Theewater’s Summer Extreme as a crucial dress rehearsal. That championship will see surf racing at The Strand and the flat-water discipline return to Theewaterskloof, making this weekend’s event a vital confidence-builder and performance benchmark.