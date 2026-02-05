Top SA squash stars primed to fire in national doubles champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A formidable array of South Africa’s leading players will be primed to showcase the importance of teamwork, chemistry and communication when they contest the Squash SA Nationals Doubles Championships at Country Club Johannesburg from Friday to Sunday.

With bragging rights and national titles on the line, the annual showpiece promises three days of high-octane squash as competitors navigate the unique strategies and split-second decision-making required when four players are chasing the same ball in a confined space.

Doubles squash demands a different skill set to the singles game, placing a premium on trust between partners, court awareness and the ability to adapt under pressure.

Country Club Johannesburg is the perfect venue to test the best as it is the only venue in SA with four doubles courts. The dimensions of a doubles court make it 1.5m wider than singles courts, providing greater space for players to execute their strategies.

Squash SA president Blaar Coetzee encouraged spectators to enjoy an exciting weekend of quality squash as the players targeted higher incentives.

“Doubles squash is a pathway for South African players into the Commonwealth Games, and the National Doubles Championships is where they want to show what they can do,” he said.

The event is spearheaded by defending champions Hayley Ward of Eastern Province (women and mixed), and Dewald van Niekerk (SA Country Districts, men), two of the country’s most accomplished professionals whose experience and calm under fire make them formidable figures in the doubles arena.

Their presence sets the tone for what is expected to be a fiercely competitive tournament across the women’s, men’s and mixed sections.

As the two-time defending women’s champion, Ward knows she will be a target for the rest of the teams. She won with Kacey-Leigh Dodd (EP) in 2024 and current partner Alexa Pienaar (SACD) last year.

The top seeds will headline a field rich in depth and quality.

They will be challenged by the all-Northerns pairing of Kimberley McDonald and Helena Hudson, who combine power with sharp tactical awareness.

Also in contention are Elzandri Janse van Rensburg and Kaylee Hunt, another Northerns duo known for their speed and court coverage, while sisters Starla and Jordin Phillips bring natural understanding and intuitive movement that can be a decisive factor in doubles play.

The men’s competition is equally stacked, with top seeds Damian Groenewald (Northerns) and Dewald van Niekerk (SACD) expected to set a high standard from the outset.

Van Niekerk won the title with Groenewald’s younger brother, Luhaan, last year, and will be looking to keep the trophy in the family with Damian.

The top seeds are:

Women: 1-Hayley Ward (EP) and Alexa Pienaar (SACD); 2-Kimberley McDonald (Northerns) and Helena Hudson (Northerns); 3-Elzandri Janse van Rensburg (Northerns) and Kaylee Hunt (Northerns); 4-Starla and Jordin Phillips (Northerns).

Men: 1-Damian Groenewald (Northerns) and Dewald van Niekerk (SACD); 2-Christo Potgieter (Joburg Squash) and Tristen Worth (Joburg Squash); 3-Reuel Videler (SACD) and Jonty Matthys (SACD); 4-Justin Gouweloos (KZN) and Daryn Pieters (KZN).

Mixed: 1-Damian Groenewald (Northerns) and Hayley Ward (EP); 2-Christo Potgieter (Joburg Squash) and Cheyna Wood (Joburg Squash); 3-Reuel Videler (SACD) and Helena Hudson (Northerns); 4-Ruan Olivier (Northerns) and Kimberley McDonald (Northerns). — BLD Communications