Chasing a faster 10km in search of a great marathon

Bongmusa Mthembu wins the Two Oceans Marathon in 2019. Mthembu will run in East London this weekend.

There are many 10km races, though it is a fast one that runners might be chasing in search of a great marathon time.

Not enough runners understand that, according to one of the top club coaches, the Daily Dispatch spoke to this week.

The Correctional Services 10km being run on Saturday for the third time in as many years has been touted as fairly fast, though much depends on Buffalo City’s road maintenance.

In the past two years, the men’s winning times have been 30:05 and 30:28, while in both instances the second-placed Luyolo Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners posted 30:37 and improved to a 30:32 in the second year. That equates to a 2:21:30 marathon, approximately.

It may well be that the Buffalo Marathon runners who are preparing for the race on March 1 have all such calculations top of mind and will go out hard on Saturday to, if nothing else, evaluate where they are in respect of their preparation.

February offers the strangest calendar in many years, with few races in one of the most ideal months. There is this very enticing 10km and the Surfers over 17.5km of sand, paths, and rocks.

Hanlie Botha dominated the 2023 and 2024 races with times of 36:00 and 36:43, respectively, and on both occasions was followed home by her Easy Equities Born2Run compatriot, Andrea Ranger, in 41:17 and 40:43.

Botha’s first time equated to 3:47:40, but given that she has never ventured into a standard marathon, it is pure conjecture.

The presence of Bong’musa Mthembu, the 2014, 2017 and 2018 winner of Comrades, will add much spice to the occasion, especially for those in the 40+ category. He has a best marathon time of 2:17:31, which would suggest a sub-30 for the 10km. Years have changed, and courses vary, so it is all quite subjective.

There is also a school’s cross-country meeting at Cambridge School, and that will impact the junior race as it did last year.