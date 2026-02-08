England to persist with lateral thinking as Pollock and Earl spread their wings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tomos Williams of Wales tackles England's Henry Pollock in the Six Nations Championship match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

Coach Steve Borthwick says England will continue with innovative tactics such as back-rowers deployed in the centre and on the wing after his team’s 48-7 rout of Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Flyhalf George Ford staked a strong claim for the England 10 shirt with a clinical display, with rival Fin Smith injured and his namesake Marcus relegated to the bench.

“I am loving my rugby and enjoying doing my job for the team. The environment, the squad, the team and the coaches — I am loving it,” Ford said.

Borthwick said the side’s blend of veterans such as Ford and Jamie George with younger talents coming through had shown England’s developing strength.

“If you’ve got that, then these youngsters trying to bring the energy they bring, that’s a great mix,” he said.

In contrast to the 100-cap Ford was winger Henry Arundell, recently recalled to the side, having fallen from favour since the 2023 World Cup and a stint in France.

The evasive winger impressed with a first-half hat-trick that showcased his speed, positional sense and side-stepping ability, albeit he will have harder finishes than the two put on a plate for him by Ford.

“He has been brilliant; he reminds me of Jonny May with his diligence and preparation, the way he’s gone away and developed so many different areas of his game,” Jamie George said of Arundell.

Another England tyro, 21-year-old flanker Henry Pollock, exemplified coach Borthwick’s more experimental side of late as he appeared on the wing in the latter stages of the game.

That followed an earlier and more familiar shift for No 8 Ben Earl to the centres, a ploy which Borthwick said he will continue to use.

“He did a good job there; it’s particularly effective late game when you’re up on the scoreboard, you’ve got the opposition trying to use the ball in hand more, and suddenly you’ve got four back rows on the field,” Borthwick said.

England will face tougher tests ahead as they bid for a first title since the Covid-hit 2020 season, with champions France looking in ominous touch after their opening drubbing of Ireland.

Powerful centre Ollie Lawrence trained well this week after recovering from injury and could be in contention for England’s next match away to Scotland, Borthwick said.

