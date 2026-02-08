Frans flies again, Detshe dethrones Solomons in VSlots 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Melikhaya Frans and Amanda Detshe were the big winners at the second annual VSlots 10km race at the Cillie Sports Grounds in Sydenham on Saturday.

Frans, 36, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, won his second consecutive Vslots 10km title after crossing the finish line in 30 minutes and 22 seconds, about half a minute slower than his previous best of 29:55.

Aphelele Nkonyeni of Madibaz Running Club was just three seconds behind him in 30:25, while Sinawo Poti of Ikhamva finished third in 30:33.

“The race was good,” Frans said.

“I was running with my training partners; we worked as a team, but unfortunately, the teamwork only benefited me.

“This is my second win; even my race number today was number two, rather than my usual number one.

“I just finished an ultramarathon, so my speed isn’t there right now, so we need to work on it.

“I enjoyed the course this year; it is suitable for someone who wants to run 28 minutes here, but I am not yet ready to run that time in a 10km race at the moment.

“However, I was pleased with my finish time today as well.

“Next year, we will prepare better.”

Amanda Detshe was the first woman to finish the VSlots 10km on Saturday. (Eugene Coetzee)

In the women’s race, Detshe beat last year’s winner Refeloe Solomons to the finish line to win her first VSlots title in 38:42, a result that the 21-year-old said she had prayed for.

Solomons settled for a second-place finish, coming in at 38:55, with Kelly van Vliet taking third in 39:04.

“The race was tough, as I expected,” Detshe said. “The course is also quite challenging. There are many hills, and you know that after a downhill, you must climb the hill.

“So, that was a really tough one. I am very pleased to have finished first this year after finishing second last year.

“I prayed for today’s victory; finishing in first place was exactly what I hoped for. I’m coming back next year to defend my title.”

According to race director Michael Mbambani, the race has grown since its inaugural event last year.

“We are super happy with the turnout. We had 1,300 entries for both the 10km and 5km races.

“We can’t be happier than that. We are very thankful to the private sector for coming in and supporting the event — VSlots as the major sponsors and our refreshment sponsor Silver Snow Energy Drink.

“We would like to thank those sponsors for being part of athletics. Last year we had 990 entries, and this year we sold 1300, so we are extremely happy.

“Congratulations to all the winners,” Mbambani said.