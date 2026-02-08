Malusi streaks to victory in Correctional Services Border 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Watching Yanga Malusi in action always offers running poetry; he is so smooth when in motion.

Malusi was followed home by young Liyema Qabavane and Luyolo Ngcongolo, all posting times of under 31 minutes on a generally fast course, albeit on a somewhat broken road, delivering an interesting race in the Correctional Services Border 10km.

Malusi, now settled in Langa, Cape Town, won in 30:06, one second slower than his 2025 win.

It was also an impressive 22-second win over the promising Qabavane of Real Gijimas, who recorded 30:26, while Ngcongolo of Powered Up Runners was a further 26 seconds behind with a 30:52 third place.

There was decent running from Lizole Vara of Real Gijimas in the junior category, which he won in 33:54, followed by another up-and-coming youngster, Sibabalwe Mdakana of Pumkins, in 34:18, but that was the best on display.

Peter Chiwaya of Oxford Striders won the veteran 40+ race in 37:58, while 50+ category runner Makaya Masumpa of Easy Equities Born2Run beat off the next two 40+ participants, Tsipo Nzayo in 38:54 and Mbongesi Ngxatha of Gijimas in 39:09 to win his category.

The 60-69 group was won by Mzoli Mpalala, who has switched to Hollywood AC from Boxer, in 40:33, followed by Freeman Vutu of Vukani Multi Sport and Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians.

In a surprisingly small 35-39 age group, Vuyani Bungu, in a temporary number, finished 3:39 behind Ngcongolo.

There was more than passing interest in the performance of former Comrades Marathon champion Bongmusa Mthembu, who was tasked with leading home a sub-45-minute bus.

He did so effectively with a time of 44:28, with 20 runners accomplishing the set time.

The usual band of local women runners was not in action, except one, but a new flavour was added with the appearance of Kaitlyn Donovan, visiting from her UK base.

She went out hard and maintained a good pace, missing a sub-40-minute finish by 15 seconds.

At the finish, she told the Daily Dispatch that she considered herself to be a marathon runner rather than a 10km exponent.

Her winning time of 40:14 indicates that Donovan could run a time of about 3:05/06 at the London Marathon, provided she is back in the UK in April. She does have a local option or two in mind as well.

Second was the first 40+ runner, Andrea Ranger of Easy Equities Born2Run in 41:55, while Caroline Toich of Old Selbornians continued her comeback with a 43:27 in third place.

The 40+ race was also missing numerous regulars, and Carina Bassett of Oxford Striders took second while her club compatriot Angelique Norton was the first 35-39 runner in 43:40.

The first 50+ runners were Original Mambas’ Linda Goduka in 51:06, followed by Ntombi Mbane of Brac in 53:51.

Hester Ferrezuelo of Easy Equities Born2Run was the first 60+ in 48:30, 5:45 ahead of second-placed Alison Langtree of Oxford Striders, and in the junior race, Imange Norayase of Boxer in 46:09 was just 15 seconds ahead of her clubmate Emmal Nqakulela.

