Sattelkau celebrates long-awaited title after winning at Humewood

Germany’s Celina Sattelkau was thrilled to capture her first individual win in eight years when she won her maiden Sunshine Ladies Tour event after beating SA’s Casandra Alexander in a playoff for the SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International at Humewood Golf Club on Friday.

But it took a mammoth six playoff holes to separate the two golfers. And it was Alexander’s bogey on the sixth hole that handed Sattelkau the title.

“I am super happy to have won this tournament. It’s my first professional win and my first individual win since 2018, so I am overjoyed and super thankful and grateful,” Sattelkau said.

Alexander, the 2025 Sunshine Ladies Tour Investec Order of Merit champion, set the clubhouse target at three under par after a closing 68.

Sattelkau then joined her under with her round of 69, in which she closed with two birdies in her final four holes.

The playoff lasted long, but it was a good battle against Casandra [Alexander]. She is a great player, and I am happy that I came out on top. — Celina Sattelkau

“I had a chance at birdie on the 17th as well and a chance for eagle on the 15th, so I could have done better on those two holes. I also made an up-and-down on the 18th after I was in the bunker.

“After two bogeys on the 12th and 13th, the two birdies on the final four holes were a really great mental comeback,” she said.

Remarkably, this was only the second playoff in the history of a tournament that first teed off in 2014.

“The playoff was difficult. On the 18th the wind is from the left, and the hole plays really long. On the first playoff hole I thought it was over as I missed the fairway to the right, then found a super deep bunker.

“I found the green but had a long putt and managed to make par. The playoff lasted long, but it was a good battle against Casandra [Alexander]. She is a great player, and I am happy that I came out on top,” Sattelkau said.

Having secured her first title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and the first of the 2026 season, Sattelkau says she’s looking forward to what the rest of the year has in store.

“I can’t wait for the upcoming weeks. I don’t want to put any expectations on myself for the rest of the season. I just want to keep having fun and keep playing well and keep improving,” she said.

The defending champion, Nadia van der Westhuizen, finished in third place on one under par after a final round of 70.

- Michael Vlismas Media