Kayla Reyneke’s leap from U19 to Proteas badge

Kayla Reyneke of World Sports Betting Western Province is looking to her national debut against Pakistan.

Former SA U19 Women’s captain and all-rounder Kayla Reyneke has expressed her excitement ahead of the Proteas Women’s upcoming three-match T20 International (T20I) series from February 10 to 16 after her first-ever national call-up.

The T20I series forms part of the team’s preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in England from June 12. With World Cup selection some way off, Reyneke hopes to use the Pakistan series as a learning curve.

“As a youngster coming into this space, you want to learn as much as possible and be a sponge. You want to talk to the management and the top-class players you have as teammates. But basically I want to have fun.

“As coach Mandla (Mashimbyi) told me, go out and play without expectation, play your own game and have fun. That’s what I want to achieve on this tour,” the 20-year-old said.

Reyneke’s maiden call-up follows promising performances for the World Sports Betting Western Province over the past 18 months. The all-rounder ended the 2024/25 season with an average of 24 and a strike rate of 140 with the bat, alongside a tournament-leading 14 wickets at an average of 8,64 in seven matches during the Hollywoodbets Pro20.

The offspinner followed that up with seven wickets in her five matches in this season’s domestic T20 cricket.

When asked about the moment she received the call-up and what it meant to be selected alongside players she grew up watching, Reyneke spoke candidly about receiving a call from a number she did not recognise and how special it will be to share a dressing room with her cricketing heroes.

“I got the call from coach Mandla. I was waking up from an afternoon nap. This random phone number called me, and I was like, ‘Hello, who’s this?’ And it was coach Mandla.

“Growing up, these were people I was looking up to and watching from the side of the field, so it’s a massive privilege and honour to wear this badge,” she added.

Born in Kuils River, 25km east of Cape Town, the former Bellville Hoërskool pupil also credits her experience with the SA U19 Women. Reyneke was part of the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2023 and the subsequent edition in 2025, where she captained the side to their first final appearance.

Speaking about the impact U19 cricket had on her, Reyneke said: “The competitiveness and the professional side of things at U19 level, especially on the World Cup stage, it can’t get any bigger than that, so it was a massive honour to represent my country at the U19 level.”

“I’d say captaining your side, and captaining South Africa, is not only about leading a team. You’re carrying your country on your shoulders and representing South Africa. I would definitely take the leadership skills I learned from that experience, and the professionalism under coach Dinesha (Devnarain). It’s been massive.”

Proteas Women’s T20I squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Titans, capt), Tazmin Brits (Lions), Nadine de Klerk (WP), Annerie Dercksen (Badgers), Lara Goodall (WP), Ayanda Hlubi (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Marizanne Kapp (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Karabo Meso (Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Kayla Reyneke (WP) and Dané van Niekerk (WP).

Fixtures

Tuesday 6pm: SA vs Pakistan (Potchefstroom)

Friday 6pm: SA vs Pakistan (Benoni)

Monday 6pm: SA vs Pakistan (Willowmoore Park, Benoni) - Cricket SA