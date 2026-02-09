Kingswood hold their nerve under pressure to edge Woodridge in T20 clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kingswood batsman Daniel Jakins hits out during his maiden century for the first cricket team, against Woodridge in Makhanda on Saturday.

Kingswood welcomed Woodridge to Makhanda for their cricket derby at the weekend, kicking off with a Twenty20 encounter between the first teams at City Lords on Friday.

Woodridge won the toss and chose to bat first, but Kingswood were exceptional with the ball, sticking to really good lines and putting a lot of pressure on the Woodridge batters to dismiss them for 79.

Rogan Goliath (3/24) and Daniel Jakins (2/12) were the pick of the Kingswood bowlers.

What looked to be a simple chase was soon made to be a difficult one, with a flurry of early wickets putting the home side under pressure.

However, a lower-order fightback by Mathew Spring (18), Imi Ngcese (17 not out) and Goliath (16 not out) ensured that Kingswood got home with four overs to spare and three wickets in hand.

On Saturday, the two teams met in a declaration format match.

Kingswood won the toss and chose to bat under sunny skies. Their batsmen got stuck in and made the Woodridge bowlers toil.

The home side were rewarded for their determination and hard work, which allowed them to declare on a daunting 320/9 after their 65 overs.

Jakins batted beautifully to score his maiden century for the first team, finishing on 107. He was well supported by Simon Sheard (60) and Chris Zimmerman (68).

Woodridge were solid in their reply and had reached 76/1 after 20 overs when lightning forced the players off the field.

Unfortunately no more play was possible and the game finished as a draw.

Sinawo Bukula was the pick of the Kingswood bowlers, taking 1/25.

The Herald