Muthusamy, King regain advantage for Warriors in century stand

Warriors batter Jordan Hermann scored 94 on the opening day of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Dolphins in Durban on Monday

After Jordan Hermann came agonisingly close to his seventh first-class century, JP King and Senuran Muthusamy batted the Dafabet Warriors into a strong position at the close of the opening day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Dolphins in Durban on Monday.

In the final round of the league phase of the domestic competition, the Warriors finished the day on a handy total of 323/6 after 90.2 overs.

Coming together at the dismissal of Hermann for 94, with the score on 187/5, skipper Muthusamy and King turned the match the Warriors’ way with a stand of 136 in 31 overs for the sixth wicket.

King has been a solid performer in the middle-order for the Warriors this season and again proved a tower of strength after the Dolphins had enjoyed more success in the first half of the day as they captured those five wickets.

That will make his dismissal just before the end all the more galling for the Warriors batter as he fell for 86 off 129 balls with 10 fours and a six.

Nonetheless, he can look back on a job well done, though it will be important that the Warriors’ lower-order build on the platform set by King and Muthusamy.

Warriors allrounder Senuran Muthusamy. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The impressive Muthusamy underlined his value as an allrounder with an excellent knock of 79 off 112 balls, hitting 12 fours.

He will be a key man when the Warriors resume this morning as they try to put together a total which will transfer the pressure back onto the Dolphins.

Earlier, the home side, who chose to field after winning the toss, had taken control by dismissing the first three Warriors batters for 56, including the priceless wicket of Matthew Breetzke for five.

There was something of a recovery as Hermann found support from Sinethemba Qeshile (26) in a fourth-wicket stand of 70 in 18 overs.

Hermann continued the good work as King stepped into the breach and looked set for a century before falling for 94 off 157 balls with 15 fours.

It left the match in the balance at 187/5, but then King and Muthusamy showed how the Warriors have often found the players to haul them out of trouble this season.

That helped them regain the initiative, though much will depend on how the first session unfolds on Tuesday morning.

