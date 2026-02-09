Mzwandile Mali School’s Rugby Tournament in 12th year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 12th edition of the annual Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, in partnership with Standard Bank, will see nearly 1,500 pupils competing in a series of matches in the Eastern Cape.

The popular annual event begins on Wednesday and concludes on March 13 at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.

The popular annual event begins on Wednesday and concludes on March 13 at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.

The Mzwandile Mali XV squad, consisting of 23 outstanding tournament players, will embark on a 12-day tour to Johannesburg and Pretoria.

They will compete in the North-South Tournament from March 27 to 31 and an Easter Festival in Johannesburg from April 1 to 6.

Lincoln Mali, founder of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, reflected on his father’s rugby legacy, saying that running the tournament has been challenging but rewarding as it enters its 12th year.

“This is 12 years of blood, sweat and heartbeat,” Mali said. “People see the final whistle, but I see a decade of discipline that got us here.

“Running this tournament hasn’t always been easy, but every time I see a young boy realise his own potential on this field, it makes every hurdle worth it.

“We’ve been at this for 12 years, and honestly, we’re just getting started.”

Mali said the stories of Bukho Hani, captain of the Mzwandile Mali XV, and Amile Mkahtshwa, the vice-captain, have been the bridge between a dream and a reality.

“Bukho Hani has made the 2026 Walter Sisulu University rugby team, while Amile Mkatshwa has been selected for the 2026 University of Fort Hare rugby team,” Mali said.

“Their journey over the years proves that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Seeing them rise from our local dusty fields to the heights they’ve reached is exactly why this tournament exists. They have become the blueprint for every young boy in our province who dares to dream of something greater.”

Unathi Maqalekane, head of client coverage at Standard Bank in the Eastern Cape, said they were deeply honoured to again partner with the tournament.

Standard Bank has been involved with the event since its inception.

“At Standard Bank, we believe in the limitless potential of every individual and every business. We believe in dreams, in ambition, and in the courage it takes to pursue growth,” Maqalekane said.

“Growth is not always easy. It is built through discipline, sacrifice, resilience, and moments of self-belief. It is strengthened by challenges and carried forward by purpose. And when one young person grows, families grow, communities grow, and our country grows,” Maqalekane said.

“That is why we are so passionate about supporting youth development. We recognise the powerful role that sport and education play in building character, confidence, and unity.

“Through platforms like this festival, we are not only nurturing athletes; we are shaping responsible, resilient, and inspired leaders for tomorrow,” Maqalekane said.

The majority of the matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Schools’ mobile app, with the finals airing on DStv channel 216.

The tournament prizes include a R50,000 prize for the winning school and the coveted title of champions for 2026, with the runners-up receiving a R25,000 prize.

The player of the tournament will receive R10,000 and a R10,000 bursary to further their studies.

The matches will take place at Adcock Stadium and Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, as well as at Alexandria, Alice, Debe-Nek, Keiskamahoek, Makhanda and Maqoma regional schools.

