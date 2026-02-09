Shell-shocked Lions will use URC break to regroup, says Horn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions captain Francke Horn, with ball, on attack against the Bulls during a United Rugby Championship match Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

A shell-shocked Lions team will use a timely three-week break in the crowded schedule of United Rugby Championship (URC) matches to regroup after they were blown away by the Bulls, skipper Francke Horn says.

A humiliating 52-17 loss on home soil at Ellis Park left the Lions with soul-searching to do before they are next in action against the Sharks on February 21.

Though the Lions have dropped out of the URC top eight to 10th place, they have the advantage of six home games to bolster their position in the standings.

Despite the setback against the Bulls in the Jukskei derby, the Lions have not given up hope of achieving their first place in the URC playoffs.

“All the guys in the changing room are proud men, and we’ll take this loss at home quite hard,” Horn said.

“We have a week off to switch off, and then, when we come back, we will look at what we did not do correctly and how we can rectify matters.

“The Lions will put all our eggs in one basket for the URC and focus on that.

“I have no doubt the guys will step out of this defeat, and we’ll move forward.

“Every player needs to take accountability for their job.

“I think we lost five or six lineouts against the Bulls, and we probably didn’t get more than one or two phases, especially in the second half.

“Players need to take accountability for what we did out there. It’s a team sport, but an individual must also do his part.

“There was nothing coach Ivan van Rooyen said in the week’s prep that led us to perform like that today [Saturday].

“But definitely the pressure and the slow start got to us. It was just not a good performance.

“Mistakes and lineout possession loss just put you under pressure, and then you’re on the back foot every time.

“So we need to sharpen up on that, and then it will look a lot different.”

A disheartened Van Rooyen said his team had been careless and would need to improve their intensity when the competition resumed.

“We were sloppy,” he said.

“Especially in that first half, I don’t think we managed to get the ball through two phases, maybe not even three. If you’re just sloppy, then you can’t build continuity.

“You make an error, they get the ball, and then you concede momentum. When you allow big guys like them momentum, then they run at you.

“We were happy with the prep, with the pictures, with how we wanted to play. Just on the day, the execution was not accurate enough.

“The more we tried to manufacture something, again, the errors were too much, and the Bulls just punished us.

“It’s not just the energy, but it’s also the execution with the energy. And we need to be more consistent.

“We know that the last two games of the season against Leinster and Munster away will be tough.

“We probably need to be in a position where most of the business is done before we get to those two games.”

