Tidbury, Mdyesha shine for Graeme in exciting wins over Selborne

Graeme cricketers Luphelo Mdyesha, left, and Corbin Tidbury played key roles for the first team against Selborne in East London at the weekend.

Corbin Tidbury produced a classy all-round performance to help Graeme College secure a 32-run win over Selborne in a declaration format schools cricket match in East London on Saturday.

It was the second clash between the two sides in successive days after a thrilling Twenty20 encounter on Friday.

In the T20, Graeme batted first and totalled 155/5, to which Selborne replied with 155/7 in a pulsating finish.

Luphelo Mdyesha (51 off 42 balls) and Tidbury (40 off 21 balls) were the main contributors to Graeme’s total, while Keagan Jattiem added a useful 27 off 37 balls.

Andrew Muir took 2/27 as the match ended in a tie, leading to a super over. He took the responsibility of bowling that over and conceded 13 runs, taking one wicket.

Mdyesha and Tidbury were able to knock off the runs, adding 17 in their over to give Graeme the win.

On Saturday the hosts won the toss and decided to bowl first. Graeme responded with 209 all out in 64.2 overs.

The visitors then produced a strong bowling performance to dismiss Selborne for 177 in 45 overs.

Tidbury, batting at No 4, made an early appearance at the crease after Graeme lost two early wickets, which left them on 7/2 in the sixth over.

He and Sibabalwe Deliwe stitched together a useful 66-run third-wicket partnership to provide the Makhanda school with a platform from which to build.

Tidbury’s contribution was 41 runs from 50 balls, which was bettered only by Kits McConnachie, who weighed in with 49 from 80 deliveries. He carried on from where Tidbury left off and was involved in three partnerships, which advanced the score by 99 runs.

McConnachie added 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Mdyesha (13), added a further 22 runs with Jordan Damons for the sixth wicket, and then put on 44 runs for the seventh wicket with Muir (24).

After having played a pivotal innings, Tidbury also excelled with the ball, taking 3/35 in 13 overs to help his side to a hard-earned win.

Damons was the visitors’ best bowler, removing four batsmen at a cost of 27 runs in seven overs, while Muir, Mdyesha and Lisekho Zinyane took a wicket each.

The in-form Josh Wilkie was Selborne’s top scorer with 48 runs from 45 balls. It was the latest significant innings from the top-order batsman after striking a match-winning 57 not out in a T20 win over Hudson Park in mid-week.

He followed that with a fiery 51 off 36 balls in Selborne’s innings in the T20 match against Graeme. - SuperSportschools.com