Organisers vow Peddie show will go ahead as scheduled

Mla Tengimfene with Zolani Tete under whom Last Born Promotions is named, is confident next Saturday's tournament organised by the promotion will go ahead as planned.

Last Born Promotions has confirmed that its tournament scheduled in Peddie next weekend will go ahead after concerns arose about its lack of marketing.

The tournament, which will mark the fourth of government-funded shows, has been flying under the radar and overshadowed by the promotions of star boxer Azinga Fuzile’s upcoming clash against Asanda Gingqi in April.

With LBP being notorious for cancelling tournaments at the eleventh hour, questions began to surface on whether the next event has also been called off.

The concerns stem from LBP cancelling its tournament which was scheduled to be held at East London’s Orient Theatre on December 14, headlined by Fuzile, featuring the ordered SA mini-flyweight title rematch between Thinumzi Gqola and Mthokozisi Ngxaka.

Fuzile was initially scheduled to face Hector Gonzalez before the Venezuelan was prevented from coming to the country when his Colombian handlers could not secure visas on time.

A Namibian opponent, Sem Matheus, was secured, but again, organisers claimed logistics prevented him from coming to the country, forcing them to cancel the whole card, with Gqola-Ngxaka moved to the Xaba Promotions show five days later.

But LBP director Mla Tengimfene insisted that next Saturday’s tournament would go ahead as planned, with all the logistical challenges having been sorted out.

“I see people are not convinced that the tournament is going ahead, but I want to assure everyone that there are no challenges that could force it to be cancelled or postponed,” he said.

“We are looking forward to hosting our first tournament of the year, with many to follow this year.

“We urge people to come in their numbers to witness the fireworks our shows are known for.”

The main bout for the vacant provincial junior bantamweight title has the potential of producing fireworks as contestants Oyisa Gingxana and Athi Klaas are evenly matched.

With his brother, Hlumelo, finally winning the lightweight version of the title when he stopped Aphiwe Magobiyane in two rounds in Komani this past weekend, Oyisa is determined to follow suit and make it a double triumph for the Gingxana family.

The siblings’ trainer, Lonki Witbooi, said Oyisa was in a buoyant mood after his brother’s success.

“Hlumelo’s win is motivating Oyisa to also get his slice of the cake and become the second champion in the family and Braelyn area,” he said.

However, Klaas, who sports an impressive record of a single loss in five bouts, having enjoyed a three-bout winning streak, could upset the Gingxana applecart.

Klaas’s single loss was suffered to Awonke Tini in his second bout before reeling off a three-bout knockout streak.

Oyisa has never stopped an opponent in his three unbeaten fights.

