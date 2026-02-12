Border clubs start their mission to recapture Super 14 title from EP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress wing Dyllan Steenkamp on attack against Old Selbornians in the 2025 semifinals of the Eastern Cape Super 14 tournament at the Central Field in Kariega

The Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby competition finally kicks off this weekend with mouthwatering clashes across the Border region.

East London Police have vowed to win another crown in the provincial competition.

In 2025, the Super 14 was dominated by Eastern Province clubs. For Border, only Swallows and Police have previously had their hands on the title.

Police president Bonga Mtunjani said they had their sights firmly set on another title.

“Last year we couldn’t defend our title that we had won in 2023 and 2024, and the title went to Progress. This year we want it back in East London.

“We have new coaches, Onke Dubase and Ntando Kebe, who are experienced, and we have signed quality players to make sure we go all the way.”

They kick off their campaign against newbies Walter Sisulu University Eagles at Police Park on Saturday (3pm).

The game will form part of a cancer awareness pink day at the venue, with the Border Ladies and Blue Bulls Daisies clashing earlier.

The 2025 Eastern Cape Super 14 runners-up, Fort Beaufort United, will start their campaign against Komga United at the Moko Sports Complex in Debe on Saturday.

In their debut season in 2025 and picked as a wildcard, Fort Beaufort, from KwaMaqoma, shocked many in the rugby fraternity by reaching the finals, as they had only just been promoted to the top flight Border Super League from the second tier Premier League.

Previously, no team from the Premier League had ever gone through to the final of the provincial competition on their first attempt.

But they have experienced Bulldogs players in their roster, which played a part in their success last year.

The 2018 Super 14 winners Swallows welcome Buffs at the NU1 rugby field in Mdantsane. Swallows failed to make it to the quarterfinals last year. They will face a Buffs team that finished among the top three in the Super League.

At the Ducats Fields, it will be a repeat of the 2025 quarterfinal matchup between Young Leopards and Old Boys. Last year, Old Boys reigned supreme over the Amahobohobo.

Old Boys were beaten 47-21 by eventual winners Progress in the last four.

All matches kick off at 3pm across all venues.

By the print deadline on Thursday, clubs had not yet received their allowances as promised by the organisers.

The clubs were assured they would get their preparation funds on Tuesday or Thursday this week.

