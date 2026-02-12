Ryan Rickelton credits World Cup exposure for calm, clinical start to 2026 campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Ryan Rickelton slogs one to mid-wicket during the T20 World Cup clash against Canada at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026.

Proteas top-order batter Ryan Rickelton reiterated the importance of the exposure he got during the 2024 T20 World Cup in shaping his mindset for crunch moments.

The powerful batter has been in fine form thus far, smashing 33 against Canada and 61 against Afghanistan, to help the Proteas seal two victories in two games at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Rickelton did not play, as Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks opened the batting.

However, that tournament helped the left-handed batter get first-hand experience of what World Cup cricket is all about.

He watched the Proteas make their first World Cup final and crash out in a narrow defeat to India in the final.

Now, having had the invaluable exposure and an understanding of what it takes to be successful in World Cups, Rickelton seems to have found a strategy that works for him as he has been in sublime form in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Thus far, Rickelton has smashed a 21-ball 33 against Canada and an impressive 28-ball 61 against Afghanistan, helping South Africa secure two victories in two matches as the team looks to make it to the next stage of the competition.

“Not playing in 2024, I was just excited to go to the World Cup in all honesty. To experience first-hand the level of the cricket that was being played and the intensity it was being played at as well was quite an eye-opener for me,” Rickelton told SportsBoom.co.za.

“I think that’s the big thing in this World Cup, getting your intensity high, extremely high as it does ramp up as the tournament goes on and look to remain calm in those crunch moments and in those pressure moments because they do come in World Cup cricket.

“Just watching the guys how they went about it in America (2024) gave me a strong sense of what it is and what it is about. I try to shape my game into fitting those intense moments, into those high-pressure decision-making processes as well and keep it simple and give myself the best chance of implementing it.”

In the last five innings, Rickelton has batted at number three for South Africa, a spot down from his usual batting position as an opener.

With De Kock back in the side and Aiden Markram set as an opener, Rickelton has had to adapt and make the most of the opportunity of batting at three, despite it being a foreign position for him.

The 29-year-old has approached the new challenge with an open mind and has tasted success in the new number three position in the batting order and he credits much of that to De Kock.

“It was lovely to bat with Quinny. He’s such an ace for us. He controls the game really well and helped me through. We complimented each other quite nicely,” he said after the crazy game against Afghanistan.

Rickelton also spoke of De Kock’s overall worth to the side.

“He has this aura, a presence — he pulls guys left, right and centre.

“He doesn’t make a lot of noise behind the stumps, he has a strong presence. We all know where our eyes are going — between him and Aiden.

“It’s just a sharpness of the game, what he sees from behind the stumps, and the words he gives in the team chats at drinks or when wickets fall.

“He runs a lot more than you think. He’s a complete asset; he’s played a lot of cricket and seen a lot of things.

“He will weigh in on what needs to be said when we reflect on the game, but he’s definitely got that sharpness and presence. We can all learn a lot from him with how in tune he is in the game.”

