Dinha backs Pirates to end 13-year title drought

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Edelbert Dinha has tipped his former club to finally end their 13-year wait for the league title, describing their strong start to the season as a clear reflection of the quality within the squad.

The Buccaneers have set the early pace and currently sit at the top of the Betway Premiership, holding a three-point advantage over title favourites and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in second place, exactly at the halfway mark of the season.

Fresh from a convincing 4-1 victory over ABC Motsepe League side Tshakuma Tsha Madivandhela in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, Pirates have set their sights firmly on the league title.

With wins already in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, the pursuit of the Premier Soccer League’s first-ever quadruple has gained momentum, putting the team in prime position for a historic season.

Their strong start has been helped by the fact that they are not competing in the CAF Champions League, while Sundowns, experiencing an uncharacteristic season, have yet to hit their stride, giving the Soweto giants a clear opportunity to set the pace at the top of the table.

Dinha, a former league title winner with the Buccaneers in his first season after joining from Ajax Cape Town in 2002/2003, told SportsBoom.co.za that he believes his former side have built a squad capable of not only matching but dethroning the current champions.

“This season is better than last season, and I think they have enough depth in their squad because they have signed enough quality players,” Dinha said.

“They will be gunning for the league, and it is something they have been wanting to achieve. Being on top of the league is not a fluke; they are playing well, winning games, scoring consistently and defending effectively.

“With the number of options they have in their squad, they can go all the way to win it.

“They have so many good players and a team that can challenge Sundowns pound for pound. Also, considering the number of players in the national team, it says it all — so the chances of winning the league are very high.”

Over the past eight seasons, Sundowns have met all challengers, including numerous pushes from Pirates and other league contenders, and have consistently come out on top with authority.

This season, however, has had a distinct energy. Unlike in previous campaigns, Sundowns have been forced out of their comfort zone, and Dinha believes one of Pirates’ biggest strengths this term is their unwavering focus on their own game rather than being distracted by the competition around them.

“Pirates are focusing on themselves and are not worried about what other teams are doing, and that is why they are winning games. When you start worrying about other teams, that is when you lose focus.”

The Sea Robbers face high-stakes matches against both Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns later this month, two clashes that could define the season not just for Pirates, but also for their rivals, who will be looking to use those encounters to gain an upper hand in their respective campaigns.

Dinha highlighted that these fixtures will be key, noting their potential significance for the remainder of the season.

“The good thing about this season is that they are focusing on themselves.

“When they play against Sundowns, that will be the game everyone will be looking at to see who comes out on top. And with the derby coming, it will be all for Pirates to do.

“Looking at it with all three teams set to play one another, those games will be very crucial for Pirates. If they win those games, then I think it might be home and dry, but this is football, we will have to wait and see.”

- SportsBoom

