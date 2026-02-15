Boxing derby becomes bigger with Booi addition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moyisi Booi will begin his world rating quest in a tournament promoted by Ayanda Matiti's Xaba Promotions in April.

The highly anticipated derby between Mdantsane’s Asanda Gingqi and Azinga Fuzile of Duncan Village has become bigger with the addition of fast-rising star Moyisi Booi, who embarks on his quest for world ratings.

The tournament scheduled at East London’s Orient Theatre on April 24 will see Booi take on Argentinian David Nunez for the vacant IBF intercontinental junior bantamweight belt, with the winner guaranteed a world rating.

The event has already set tongues wagging with endless debate on the Gingqi-Fuzile bout, which will pit Mdantsane against Duncan Village in the junior lightweight division.

Fuzile is chasing a return to the world ratings by beating Gingqi, a two-time South African champion, though no title will be at stake.

However, the addition of Booi, who is arguably the fastest rising boxer in the country after ruthlessly cutting down opposition on his way to winning and defending the South African junior bantamweight title, has piqued more interest.

Having won all his four junior bantamweight bouts by stoppages since suffering his lone loss in the flyweight division, Booi is tipped to follow in the footsteps of previous East London boxers in the division, such as Phumelela Cafu, who became world champion.

In fact, his camp was willing to unleash him against Cafu and world-rated Sikho Nqothole.

While Nqothole was willing to accept the bout, promotional and managerial affiliation put paid to the suggestion.

Booi’s promoter, Ayanda Matiti, who will stage the blockbuster tournament under Xaba Promotions (XP), said his charge was ready to test his skills against the best in the world.

“We have no doubt that Booi belongs on the world stage, and this bout will vindicate our belief,” he said.

“After this bout we expect him to crack the top 10 of the IBF ratings, and from there anything is possible.”

Having manoeuvred Cafu to scale the world ratings until he was listed in a qualifying world title shot spot before the Duncan Village boxer defected, XP is confident Booi will get his day in the sun under its wing.

Fresh from a swashbuckling four rounds of destruction of his predecessor Lwando Mgabi to retain the SA title in December, Booi is in the fast lane to prove his mettle at an international level, with Nunez representing his first opponent from abroad.

The Argentinian boasts an impressive fight record of only two losses suffered in his first two professional bouts in 13 outings, though at 31, questions arise about why he has a novice record.

Booi, 22, has fought nine times, with six of his last bouts not going the full distance, though he was on the losing end against Zimbabwean Ndabezinhle Phiri, forcing him to move up a division.

