Eagles fire SA Cup warning shot after pipping EP in warm-up

Wing Rodney Damons scored one of EP's five tries against the SWD Eagles in a warm-up match played at the NMU Madibaz B field on Saturday

A new-look SWD Eagles outfit sounded a warning ahead of the SA Cup when they pipped the EP Elephants 36-31 in a hard-fought warm-up clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Both teams scored five tries, but it was the Eagles’ proficiency off the kicking tee that gave them a vital edge in a game of tight margins in the clash at the NMU Madibaz B field.

EP coach Allister Coetzee said there were work-ons for his team before they face the Cheetahs in Nxuba (previously Cradock) on Saturday in their final warm-up ahead of their opening SA Cup clash against the Falcons in Gqeberha on March 6.

After beating the Border Bulldogs 47-19 in Makhanda last week, EP once again showed how dangerous they can be with ball in hand when they crossed for five tries.

EP’s try scorers were left wing Mpho Ntsane (2), hooker Kamvelihle Fatyela (2) and right wing Rodney Damons while Maxwell Klaasen, Garth April and Lwando Maphuko each kicked a conversion.

“It was a very good hit out for us in our second game,” Coetzee said.

“A big negative was the injuries to our two loosehead props.

“EP now have three loosehead props out, and that is really not ideal.

“I must say the Eagles really put us under pressure at the set piece, and we were not as accurate at the set piece today.

“Both teams scored five tries apiece.

“The Eagles are definitely a different team compared to last year.

“It was a physical battle up front after the two injuries, and I could see that was a bit of a shock to the system and the team.

“The Eagles dominated the first half, but we came back very strongly in the second period

“It was a good hit out, and I am really pleased with our second warm-up match.”

Coetzee said EP were dangerous on attack, but work needed to be done on their misfiring lineout play and the kicking of conversions.

“When we had ball in hand, we looked really dangerous and it’s just that our lineout did not function as well as it should have,” he said.

“So EP have work-ons and it will be great to build for Saturday’s game against the Cheetahs in Cradock.

“We are in a dire position with three loosehead props out in two games.

“EP are really stretched in that position, so we will see how we get through this shortage of three provincial loosehead props.

“Where do I find them?

“We will have to wait to see how we get there.

“Our conversion rate was not that good off the kicking tee against the Eagles.

“We only converted three out of the five tries, and so that is still a work in progress.

“That is where the Eagles actually won it, because we missed more conversions than they did.”

EP and the Eagles have set their sights on a top-four finish in the SA Cup so that they can secure a berth in the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026.

In 2025, the Elephants ended seventh on the SA Cup log, and the Eagles occupied ninth place when they failed in their quest to gain promotion.

EP’s fixtures:

Warm-up: Saturday: vs Cheetahs (Nxuba)

SA Cup: March 6: vs Falcons (home); March 14: vs Pumas (away); March 20: vs SWD Eagles (home); March 28: vs Cheetahs (away); April 11: vs Leopards (away); April 17: vs Griquas (home); April 24: vs Border Bulldogs (home); May 2: vs Griffons (away); May 9: vs Boland Cavaliers (away); May 16: Semifinal; and May 23: Final.

In a Women’s Super League clash on Saturday, the EP Queens beat the Golden Lions 32-12 at the Alberton Rugby Club.

