Lange powers to first Herald Cycle Tour victory in thrilling sprint finish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal's Tiffany Keep hits the finish line to win the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour at Pollok Beach on Sunday. Picture:

Tyler Lange and Tiffany Keep stole the spotlight at the 40th edition of the Herald Cycle Tour, brought to life by Telkom at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old, 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour champion Lange surged ahead of the leading pack, powering through a dramatic sprint to claim his first-ever victory in the HCT 106km Classic road race.

The Western Cape elite cyclist crossed the finish line in two hours, 32 minutes, and three seconds. He was followed by Kellan Gouveris and Ryan Gibbons, who both clocked the same time.

“I believe the wind was working against us, which is why the last few kilometres were a little slow,” Lange said.

“But it was good that I was able to finish off a sprint. The boys rode really well; they managed to join the pack despite a few crashes.

“It was quite an exciting day, but I was happy to have finished it off with them. I am extremely happy that this was both my first HCT and my first victory.

“The course was good. I’m glad it was rolling terrain because it fits in quite nicely. Though Ryan and the boys made things extremely difficult, the racing was enjoyable.”

Lange explained how the race fitted in with his international schedule.

“I usually race overseas these days, so it just fit in really well with my schedule. My season worked out quite perfectly this year,” he said.

(The Herald)

“I know the team was really focused on it, so I’m glad I came. It was my first victory and my first time here, so I’m overjoyed.

“This was a fantastic event; it’s always fantastic to have a complete road closure. It’s a really exciting race.

“In SA, racing is usually on wide roads and can get pretty dull, but this race had many turns and changes of direction, just like a European race, which was fantastic.

“I will most certainly be back next year to defend my title.”

In the female race, 25-year-old Keep, of KwaZulu-Natal, won her second HCT title after crossing the finish line in 3:04:31.

She was followed closely by Sannara Grove in second place in 3:04:32.

Hayley Preen, 27, came in third (3:04:32).

“The race got off to a less than ideal start,” Keep said.

“I had to stop my [seconding] car because I had a puncture on a patch of grass and my tyre was on one bar, and I was without a spare wheel to change it fast,” Keep said. “We needed to pump it. The attack began after I was able to rejoin the group, and it was quite difficult. I realised that I needed to pace myself.

“I would say that everyone tried to escape at some point, and the group worked really well together.”

After a disappointing finish at the national championships, Keep said she was thrilled with her effort.

“The first edition of this race that I ever did, in 2019, I won, and I remember coming in to the sprint finish.

“I was really disappointed with my sprint at the national championships last week.

“I knew I had a lot of potential, so it was disheartening to receive a result that I didn’t think accurately represented my abilities.

“I was thrilled to cross the finish line first today and complete a sprint that I am truly proud of and know I can do. It’s awesome.”

Braam Wessels, head of sponsorship at Telkom, said the 40th edition was a big moment for the Eastern Cape.

“It’s four decades of local stories, riders and families coming together around this event.

“For Telkom, being a platinum sponsor is about backing a true heritage event that belongs to this community and using our connectivity and support to help make this anniversary the biggest and most inclusive yet.​

“The Herald has been telling the Eastern Cape’s stories for generations, while Telkom has been connecting South Africans for just as long.

“Bringing these two heritage brands together at the 40th Cycle Tour is a natural fit; it’s about continuing that shared history of informing, connecting and uplifting this region.​”

The Herald acting editor Sthembiso Msomi said he was happy with this year’s turnout.

“This is my first time here. I have followed the event from a distance in Joburg because we are part of the company that owns The Herald.

“My understanding is that we get involved here because we are part and parcel of this community and, as a result, we want to be part of all the activities that happen in Gqeberha.

“So this is our way of contributing to community building and being involved with all the activities that the community is doing.

“The turnout today, to me, says that we are succeeding in that community-building effort that we are trying to make.”

The Herald