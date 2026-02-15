Melikhaya Frans named EC sports star of the year at provincial awards in Mbizana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Long-distance runner Melikhaya Frans was crowned the Eastern Cape Sports Star of the Year at the Wild Coast Sun in Mbizana on Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old from Gqeberha, who was the winner of the marquee Philadelphia Marathon and numerous local races, beat Buffalo City-based boxer Siyabulela Hem and powerlifter Elisabeth Barry to the accolade, winning a new VW Volkswagen Polo.

“The award means hard work pays off. We have been working hard with my club, Ikamva Athletics, in 2025 and my coach, Michael Mbambani,” Frans said.

“We are preparing for the new season internationally, and getting the accolade is a confidence booster to do more this year,” he said.

Hem from Duncan Village was named sportsman of the year.

In 2025, South African champion Hem beat Ghana’s John Zile to claim the WBO youth super bantamweight title.

It was on that basis that he got the provincial recognition at the awards ahead of Frans, athlete Rhys Burrell, and cyclist Mondray Barnard.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Elisabeth Barry was named sportswoman of the year ahead of Chante Mulder and Kelli Reen.

Barry was among the top-ranked powerlifters in the country.

The sportsman for a person with a disability award went to partially sighted 2024 Paris Paralympian judoka Ndyebo Lamani.

Sportswoman for a person with a disability was won by Nelson Mandela Bay’s para-athlete Kirstey Weir.

In the media categories, Anathi Wulushe and Alan Eason of The Daily Dispatch won the journalist of the year and photographer of the year categories, respectively.

Dispatch running columnist and correspondent Bob Norris won the radio presenter of the year award.

