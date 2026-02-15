WSU All Blacks draw with Wits, Blues lose to UWC in Varsity Shield

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits and Walter Sisulu University players congratulate each other after their thrilling Varsity Shield clash on Friday.

Border-based university teams the Fort Hare Blues and Walter Sisulu University All Blacks got off to a slow start in the FNB Varsity Shield clashes at the weekend.

WSU and Wits played out a 27-27 draw in a thrilling encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Friday, with both sides delivering an attacking spectacle.

Eight tries were scored in the match, with WSU crossing three times and Wits five, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

WSU started the game in commanding fashion, dominating possession and territory.

Their efforts were rewarded with a strong first-half performance, as they raced to a 24-5 lead at the break.

The home side’s precision and intensity kept Wits on the back foot for much of the opening 40 minutes.

But Wits came out firing in the second half, responding with a flurry of tries to claw their way back into the contest.

Their attacking flair and persistence kept the WSU defenders under constant pressure, and the visitors eventually matched the hosts’ intensity to level the scoreboard in a high-tempo second half.

The final score was a fair reflection of the evenly matched sides.

Fort Hare and UWC produced a high-octane contest, with both teams playing at full intensity from the opening whistle, but it was the visitors who walked away with all the points on Friday.

The match took place at the Moko Complex Fields in Debe after a strike at the Fort Hare campus in Dikeni.

UFH showed early aggression in the collisions, but UWC were sharp and clinical.

In the fourth minute, the visitors struck first from a well-controlled scrum inside the 22.

Leighton Damon dotted down, with Aaron Swartz adding the extras for a 7-0 lead.

After the strategy break, the tempo lifted.

A flowing UWC backline movement paid off in the 30th minute when Juma Amisi finished off a slick move out wide to stretch the lead to 14-0.

Moments later, Fort Hare were reduced to 14 men with a yellow card, and UWC capitalised immediately.

A loose ball was pounced on by Nhlamulo Shilubane, who raced over to make it 21-0 at halftime.

Fort Hare came out firing in the second half, applying sustained pressure inside the UWC 22.

From a loose ball, Ukho Nomsatha broke through the defence to score, with Abongile Yeye converting to cut the deficit to 21-7.

But any hopes of a comeback were halted as Marciano Forbes sliced through the UFH defence for UWC’s bonus-point try, with Swartz once again on target.

Forbes was unstoppable on the day, grabbing another as UWC’s patience and precision carved open the hosts’ defence, pushing the score to 28-7.

UWC continued to dominate, adding further points through powerful build-up play, including a maul-driven score, extending their advantage to 38-12.

Despite yellow cards being shown to Amisi and later Syster Keith and Skyle February being red-carded, UFH could not fully exploit their numerical advantage.

Chris Gqobhoka did manage to cross for UFH’s second try, but it proved too little, too late.

However, UWC’s clinical finishing and control proved decisive as they powered to a convincing 38-12 victory. — Varsity Cup