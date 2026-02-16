Benn delivers the goods at season opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha’s Craig Benn, 15, could not have asked for a more electrifying start to his 2026 motorcycle racing campaign, lighting up the Killarney Short Circuit in Cape Town with a performance that had spectators on their feet and rivals scrambling to keep up.

Competing in the fiercely contested Moto3 class in the colours of Brights Motorsport, and backed by Fuchs Lubricants and Shaun Benn Projects, the young charger proved age is just a number when talent, determination and sheer grit come together on race day.

The day, however, didn’t start smoothly when, in a cruel twist of fate, Benn’s Honda CBR 150 let go in the opening race after he blew a motor, a setback that would have rattled many riders.

But champions are defined by how they respond to adversity. Without missing a beat, Benn regrouped, refocused and climbed aboard his Moriwaki Moto3 machine for the remainder of the day.

What followed was nothing short of spectacular. Benn was aggressive yet composed, carving his way through the field with precision and confidence.

Late braking into the tight Killarney corners, smooth exits onto the straights and unwavering consistency lap after lap saw him take control of the race.

Under immense pressure from experienced competitors, the teenager kept his cool, hitting his marks and refusing to give an inch.

When the chequered flag waved, it was Benn who crossed the line victorious, a statement win that sent a clear message to the rest of the field: he is here to fight for the 2026 title.

Team manager Daniel Bright was full of praise for his young rider.

“This victory marks a perfect start to the 2026 season and reinforces Brights Motorsport’s relentless passion for competition and success — a team whose love for motorsport and winning is truly never-ending. Craig showed great character today and this win sets the tone for what should be a great season.”

Beyond the silverware, it was Benn’s resilience that stood out.

Bouncing back from mechanical heartbreak earlier in the day to stand on the top step of the podium showcased maturity well beyond his 15 years. It is this fighting spirit that makes him one of the most exciting young prospects to watch this season.

With momentum firmly on his side, Benn turns his attention to the opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on February 28.

Racing on home soil will no doubt add extra motivation, and if his Cape Town performance is anything to go by, fans can expect fireworks.

One round down, and Benn has already thrown down the gauntlet. The 2026 season is underway and it promises to be thrilling.

