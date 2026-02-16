East Cape beach sprint rowers increase at national level with Olympics looming

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of beach sprint rowers who were given national colours at the recent Buffalo Regatta were, from the left, Ayden Clements, Nicholas Brits, Chelsea Rennie, Lunga Mcetywa, Ruhan Booyens, Phoebe-Leigh Coleman, Alara Henn, Jaunniel Moss, Mzuvukile Mofu and Anganathi Waphi.

With beach sprinting having been recently added as part of the disciplines in the Summer Olympics, the Eastern Cape could see its rowers and coaches competing in coming years.

Numerous beach rowers were handed national colours and Proteas blazers during the recent Buffalo Regatta weekend.

This was prompted by their representing SA at the African Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Oct in 2025 and other major rowing events.

The list included Eastern Cape rowers Lunga Mcetywa, Inga Bovu, Ayden Clements, Chelsea Rennie, Mzovokile Mofu, Alara Henn, Edward Godfrey, Lisakhanya Mqalo, Tanna Diplock, Phoebe-Leigh Coleman, Anganathi Waphi, Jaunniel Moss and Murray Bales-Smith.

The coaches were Bill Godfrey, Ruhan Booyens and Kate Godfrey.

Mcetywa and Ed Godfrey came fourth in the men’s double at the African Champs.

Mcetywa started rowing at the Nemato Rowing Club in the township in Port Alfred. Not only does he represent SA, but he is also head coach at UFH, WSU and the Buffalo Rowing Club.

Ed Godfrey came sixth in the men’s solo at the Commonwealth Beach Sprint Championships

Bovu and Mqalo were fourth in the U23 men’s double at the African Champs and are students at UFH.

Bovu has been awarded a rowing scholarship at the University of Johannesburg, where he will be starting at the end of the month.

Mqalo, who is from a rural area near Alice, is struggling with funds to continue studying and was unable to afford the bus fare to attend the presentation.

Mofu and Waphi got silver in the U19 junior men’s double at the African Champs and are both from Duncan Village.

Rennie (silver in the junior mixed double at the African Champs), Coleman (fourth in the junior women’s solo at African), Moss and Henn (bronze in the junior women’s double at the African Champs) all attend Clarendon schools.

Clements earned bronze in the junior men’s solo at the African Champs and attends Selborne College.

Diplock collected bronze in the U23 women’s double at the African Champs.

She is blind but was able to compete in the able-bodied competition.

Booysens is a coach at Buffalo Rowing Club and Clarendon.

