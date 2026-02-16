Jattiem’s last-ball heroics snatch cricket thriller for Graeme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a schools cricket Twenty20 encounter that defined the phrase “going down to the wire”, Graeme College secured a dramatic victory over St Andrew’s College on Knowling Field in Makhanda last Wednesday.

A match of shifting momentums ended with a moment of individual brilliance by Caleb Jattiem that left the home crowd stunned.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, St Andrew’s faced an uphill battle on a pitch sporting a subtle tinge of green.

Graeme’s opening attack exploited the conditions perfectly during the power play, stifling the hosts and reducing them to a shaky 27/2.

However, St Andrew’s found their rhythm in the middle overs. Corne van der Merwe and David Chorley provided the counter-punch, striking the ball cleanly to rebuild the innings.

Their efforts guided St Andrew’s to a competitive total of 139/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Graeme College chase was a see-saw battle.

Graeme’s response mirrored the hosts’ start, losing early wickets but maintaining a healthy scoring rate to finish the power play at 41/2.

Corbin Tidbury and Zuko Pontshi looked to be cruising, taking the game away from St Andrew’s with a controlled partnership.

The twist arrived with legspinner Adrian Gaunt. In a superb spell of wrist-spin bowling, Gaunt ripped through the middle order, claiming three wickets and leaving Graeme reeling at 120/8 in the 18th over.

With 12 runs required off the final over and one wicket remaining, the tension at Knowling Field was palpable.

The equation eventually boiled down to three runs needed off the last ball.

Under immense pressure, Jattiem kept a steady head. He connected perfectly with a full delivery, launching the ball over wide long-on for a six, a sensational victory as Graeme walked away winners in a classic local derby.

Summarised scores:

St Andrew’s 139/8 (Corne Van Der Merwe 36, David Chorley 34, Ethan Malan 17no, Andrew Muir 2/24, Jordan Damons 2/24, Luphelo Mdyesha 2/26); Graeme College 142-9 (Corbin Tidbury 64, Zuko Pontshi 36, Caleb Jattiem 14no, Adrian Gaunt 3/5, Oliver Whitaker 1/25, William Stevens 1/25.). Graeme College won by one wicket.

On Friday, St Andrew’s came up against the touring Boland Landbou side, whose game against Kingswood on Thursday was washed out by rain.

Sent in to bat, Boland Landbou responded with a good score of 223 all out in 39.5 overs, playing 40 overs a side.

Visiting captain Francois Prins smashed eight fours and four sixes in an explosive 79 off 45 balls, while tailender Caleb Seroot impressed with an unbeaten 51 off 61 balls.

Ethan Malan dismissed two middle-order batsmen for ducks in his return of 4/56 from eight overs and Thomas Bussiahn captured 2/24 in three overs.

After losing both openers to Kobus Conradie (2/37), it was a fairly straightforward chase for the home side.

Connor Holder batted superbly to lead the run-chase, bludgeoning four fours and six sixes in a ferocious 116 off 84 balls.

Caleb Emslie lent excellent support in a fourth-wicket stand of 140 with Holder, ending on 49 not out off 47 balls as St Andrew’s overhauled their target with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls remaining. – additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com