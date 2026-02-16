Kingswood excel as Makhanda schools host Knysna water polo event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kingswood goalkeeper Rikus Pieterse makes a save during the water polo tournament in Makhanda at the weekend. Picture:

The Kingswood College water polo side enjoyed an unbeaten run when they competed in a water polo tournament in Makhanda at the weekend.

The event, traditionally known as the Knysna Chukka Festival, had to be moved from the Southern Cape to Makhanda because of poor water conditions. Fortunately, Kingswood and St Andrew’s College stepped up to make their facilities available to ensure players did not miss out.

Kingswood won five of their six matches, drawing only with East London team Merrifield College 6-6.

In other results they defeated Oakhill 1st 13-6, Grey 2nd 7-6, Oakhill 2nd 15-0, St Andrew’s 2nd 6-3 and St Andrew’s 3rd 9-1.

On the cricket field, the Kingswood first team hosted Stirling for two matches at the weekend.

Friday night saw a Twenty20 match being played under the lights of City Lords.

Kingswood won the toss and chose to bat first. They raced to 45/1 after five overs before a middle-order collapse saw them slip to 62/6.

Rogan Goliath (45) mounted a fightback to get his team to 138/9 after their 20 overs.

In reply, the Stirling batters bludgeoned the Kingswood attack to reach 70/2 after six overs.

Kingswood needed wickets to get back into the game but Stirling stayed on track for victory, eventually winning by six wickets in the 17th over.

The Makhanda team were looking to bounce back on Saturday in their 50-overs match.

Stirling won the toss and chose to bat first in cold, rainy conditions and at 60/3 after 11 overs, the match was evenly balanced.

The introduction of spin turned the game in Kingswood’s favour as Stirling collapsed to 90 all out after 21 overs.

Daniel Jakins bagged his second five-wicket haul of the season, ending with 5/13 from five overs.

In reply Kingswood raced to 91/3 after 15 overs, Chris Zimmerman top-scoring with 30 not out.