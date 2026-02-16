Markthaler earns creditable 47th as Team SA have mixed fortunes at Olympics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lara Markthaler of South Africa in action during her second run of the Women's Giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Sunday. Picture:

Lara Markthaler celebrated her 19th birthday by competing in two runs in the Women’s Giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina on Sunday.

She placed 47th overall, after completing her first run in 1min 12.17sec and her second in 1:19.29.

The alpine skier finished 52nd in that first run and 48th in the second, which gave her an overall 47th placing.

Showing how tough the course was, 20 athletes registered a DNF (did not finish).

Skeleton 🤝 Alpine Skiing



From the ice track to the slopes — Nicole burger is sending her support to Thoms Weir ahead of his first race.



Big moment tomorrow! Thomas lines up for the Giant Slalom on 14 February. 🎿#TeamSA #ForMyCountry #olympics pic.twitter.com/2l9xwaHJUB — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) February 13, 2026

Also in action this weekend for South Africa, three of the five representatives - Malica Malherbe, 21; Thomas Weir, 17; and Nicole Burger, 31 - all competed on Saturday.

Malherbe was first up in the last 16 of the women’s freestyle skiing dual moguls, where she came up against Jaelin Kauf of the US. She recorded a DNF next to her name and was placed 30th overall for the competition.

Next to take to the snow was the teenager Weir, who placed 63rd overall in the men’s giant slalom, in an event where 12 athletes were unable to finish the programme.

Weir had a total time for the two runs of 2min 52.03sec, with his second run of 1:22.48 being seven seconds quicker than his first.

It was a tough course of 1,428m that featured a 390m drop, from an altitude of 1,619m to 1,229m.

Burger completed her final two runs in the skeleton. She started heat three in 25th position, 4.58sec behind the halfway leader. In both the third and fourth heats she placed 25th, which left her 25th overall, with a total time of 3:58.10, 9.08sec behind the gold medal winner.

On Friday, Matt Smith was the first of two Team SA athletes in action in the men’s cross-country skiing 10km one-off final. The 35-year-old placed 108th overall, with a time of 30min 4.4sec, which was 9min 28.2sec off the gold medalist, Johannes Klaebo, of Norway.

Sascoc media