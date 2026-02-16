VP High swimming team take second place at provincial awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Victoria Park High School swimming team again made its school community proud after receiving second place in the sports team of the year category at the prestigious 2025 Eastern Cape Provincial Sport and Recreation Excellence Awards held on Saturday.

VP were one of only three finalists selected for the highly regarded award, presented by the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

Securing second place among the top teams in the province is a remarkable achievement and a powerful acknowledgement of the programme’s continued growth and success.

Since its inception, the VP swimmers have shown outstanding development.

After beginning with only 10 pupils competing at the team’s first gala, the numbers have grown into a thriving programme, with participation more than doubling over the years.

This steady increase reflects strong pupil interest and the establishment of a structured, competitive and sustainable swimming programme at the school.

The achievement is particularly significant given that Victoria Park High does not have its own swimming pool.

All training takes place off-site, requiring additional planning, travel and commitment from swimmers and staff.

Despite the limitations, the programme has flourished, a testament to the resilience and determination of the swimmers, and the unwavering support of coach Dylan Botha, team managers Claire Wait and Kezia Kloppers, and all the parents.

Victoria Park High principal Garreth Jacobson praised the team’s accomplishment and the example they continued to set.

“To be recognised as one of the top three school sports teams in the province and to achieve second place is an exceptional accomplishment,” Jacobson said.

“This recognition speaks to the commitment of our swimmers, the dedication of our coaches and the strength of the programme that has been built over time.”

He said the award was about more than competition results.

“Our swimming team embodies the values we strive to instill at Victoria Park High School — discipline, teamwork and resilience.

“They continue to raise the standard of school sport and represent VP with distinction.”