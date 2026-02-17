Lake Farm Centre gears up for 31st edition of charity run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Another record turnout is expected at the 31st edition of the Lake Farm Centre’s Charity Run to be held on March 7 2026. Picture:

Lake Farm Centre is expecting another record turnout for the 31st edition of their popular annual fundraiser charity run on March 7.

Last year more than 1,200 participants finished the three races on offer: the 5km walk/run, the 10km and the 25km Rolf Kordes Endurance Challenge.

The Elite Athletics Club will organise race logistics, and the 10km and 25km events are EP Athletics Participation League events.

The 25km, which will again be dedicated to Ralph Kordes, a local former world-class athlete who has dementia, will be the perfect workout for athletes training for the Two Oceans or Comrades Marathon.

The event is the centre’s flagship fundraiser, which has continued over many years thanks to the long-term support of Investec, Kingfisher FM and Bukani Print.

Lake Farm Centre’s roots date back to 1959, when concerned parents of intellectually disabled children envisioned a loving home where unique individuals could thrive throughout life with purpose and joy.

The village fosters growth, independence, and belonging for the valued members of their supportive community.

The centre invites all to join them in celebrating their 65-year legacy of providing a home for adults with intellectual challenges to thrive and lead fulfilling lives.

The goal of the annual charity run is to raise funds and create awareness for the centre.

The 31st edition will continue the tradition of a country outing for family and friends, with the centre’s famous coffee shop’s scones and cream for sale and pancakes and boerewors rolls.

Patrons can also visit the charity shop and bookshop.

Events start from 6am with the 25km training run, followed by the 10km at 7pm and the 5km fun walk/run at 7.15pm. All finishers in the races will be given a medal handmade by the residents.

Participants can enter online at www.webtickets.co.za and manually at Brian Bands in Cape Road, Sportsmans Warehouse in Moffet Retail Park and UD Sports in Uitenhage. Manual entries are cash payments only.

The closing date for online and manual pre-entries is on March 4 (6am).

Collection of race numbers (pre-entries and late entries) will be available on March 6 between 2 and 6pm from the EPA office at Westbourne Oval and from 5am at Lake Farm Centre on race day.

For more information contact Janine Whittal on 071-602-7266 or visit www.lakefarm.org.za. — Harwood Promotions

The Herald