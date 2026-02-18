Hermann’s fluency and King’s defiance help anchor Warriors in final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jordan Hermann celebrates reaching a century during day one of the CSA 4-Day Series final against the Lions at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 18, 2026

Though the Lions ran through the Dafabet Warriors middle-order, outstanding centuries by Jordan Hermann and JP King helped the visitors post a competitive 292/8 on the opening day of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

After the Lions won the toss, it proved to be a day in which both sides enjoyed periods of dominance.

The Warriors advanced to a commanding 198/2 before the hosts capitalised on the turn of the coin, claiming six wickets for 47 runs.

That left the match firmly in the Lions’ favour at 245/8, but fortunately for the Warriors, the run-hungry King remained at the crease, fighting resolutely to keep his side in the contest.

Batting at No 3, the Warriors stalwart has been in sublime form of late, having recently scored 86 and 84 against the Dolphins.

JP King of the Warriors during day one of the CSA 4-Day Series final against the Lions on Wednesday (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Once again he rose to the challenge as wickets tumbled around him, particularly after sharing an influential 111-run stand for the second wicket with the irrepressible Hermann, another batter who has been central to the Warriors’ success this season.

King eventually found valuable support from No 10 Wesley Bedja and, as he closed in on three figures, he opted to chance his arm.

The milestone arrived in style as he launched seamer Siya Plaatjie for a towering six to register his second first-class century.

He followed that with another maximum, while Bedja joined the assault with a third six in the same over as the Warriors seized late momentum.

Their partnership yielded 47 runs for the ninth wicket — a passage of play as encouraging for the visitors as it was frustrating for the Lions.

Nonetheless, in the context of a five-day encounter, the home side will not be overly displeased, provided they can wrap up the innings early on Thursday.

King will no doubt have a say in that when he resumes on 113 off 214 balls, an innings featuring 11 fours and three sixes — a knock of immense value after the mid-innings collapse.

Earlier, Warriors openers Hermann and Modiri Litheko negotiated some anxious moments after being sent in to bat, surviving several lbw appeals during a solid opening stand of 68.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin eventually broke through, slipping one through Litheko’s defence with his very first delivery.

Hermann, however, remained unfazed, blazing his way to a superb 110 off 133 balls, striking 14 fours and a six.

It was another fluent display from the left-hander, who may feel he could have converted the innings into an even bigger score.

King and Bedja’s late resistance restored a measure of respectability in the final hour, but considerable work remains for the Warriors if they are to achieve first-innings parity.

