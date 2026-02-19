Border Ladies brace for Boland test after Bulls mauling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Ladies' Owethu Nayiphi and captain Aphiwe Ngwevu run through a passing drill at a training session at Police Park this week ahead of their game against the Boland Dames in Wellington on Saturday.

The Border Ladies camp acknowledge that playing the Boland Dames at home will be another big hurdle but remain optimistic about coming home with maximum points.

The Women’s Super League fixture will be played at the Boland Stadium in Wellington on Saturday (3pm).

The matchup comes at a time when Border are coming off a century loss against SA’s lone professional team, the Blue Bulls Daisies, in East London.

Boland are somewhat like the Daisies.

Over the past few seasons they have evolved their game and have often been in contention for the women’s league final, though they have come up short.

The progression from being a bottom-league team to being among the best has been brought about by resources being pumped into the union by businesspeople.

They are able to recruit some of the country’s top players, in contrast to Border.

Border have to rely on U20 players to make up their wider squad, and these players are inexperienced at top-flight level.

Border Ladies head coach Bongani Nogilana feels the youngsters who were fielded against the Bulls got stage fright.

“The Bulls are a different breed. So are Boland. They have good players and are hard to play at home,” Nogilana said.

“We have worked hard on our defence and breakdown with specifics this week because those areas were our downfall in the Bulls game.

“If you look at the game against the Bulls, the team fronted up in the first 10-15 minutes, but then we lost the plot.

“The lack of experience of some of our players was exposed quickly by the Bulls.”

The Bulls fielded more than 10 Springboks in their starting 23.

Boland will have Springbok 15’s Aseza Hele, Sevens specialist Felicia Jacobs and some well-travelled players, including the likes of speedster Chloe Adams, on their sheet for the Border match.

They are coming off a 36-5 win over Free State. In that game they had a fast start, taking a 22-5 lead by halftime.

They will want to have a similar outcome against Border who leaked 60 points in the first 40 minutes in that Bulls massacre.

Border captain Aphiwe Ngwevu called for her team’s senior players and leadership group to front up in all aspects they were below par on in the Bulls fixture.

“We fixed our errors from our last game. The defence is what we focused on mainly,” the Springbok women’s centre said.

“The coaching staff has given us a task and planned for the Boland game. All we have to do is execute.

“That requires the senior players, including me, the captain, to lead at the front so the youngsters in the team have the pressure eased on them.”

Nogilana said there were no major injury concerns and they would field their strongest matchday 23.

Border travelled to Wellington on Thursday evening.

• Meanwhile, the Border Rugby region is mourning the death of the union’s long-serving ambassador Thozama ‘Sis Thoz’ Mtya.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch