EP Queens looking to attack Free State women out wide

Flyhalf Lee-Jane Harris scored a try for the EP Queens when they beat the Golden Lions in a Pick n Pay Super League clash in Alberton last week. Picture:

Nullifying a heavy Free State pack and then launching attacks out wide will be the EP Queens’ strategy for victory in a Pick n Pay Women’s Super League clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday, coach Deon Jordaan said.

After an impressive win 32-12 win over the Golden Lions in Alberton last week, the Queens are preparing to tame a Free State outfit reeling after slumping to a heavy 36-5 loss against the Boland Dames in Wellington.

“It was a massive effort from all involved to beat the Lions away from home last week,” Jordaan said.

“The EP executive, support coaches and the entire squad of 35 players all bought in.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan (The Herald)

“EP have not looked beyond our first two games against the Lions and Free State.

“If we can win the first two matches we must take that momentum into our third game against the Sharks at home.

“Free State will bring the same contest as the Lions.

“They are heavy and have a good scrumming unit up front.

“EP need to neutralise their forwards and then try to get the ball out wide and attack them in the wide channels.

“It will need a massive effort from the team and we are looking forward to playing the same matchday 23 as we used against the Lions in a bid for momentum and consistency.

“I am looking forward to see whether our forwards can stand up tall and be that tower of power against Free State.”

Saturday’s clash at the Free State Stadium (kickoff 3pm) is an ideal opportunity for the Queens to show they have the ammunition to reach the Super League playoffs.

In an eventful opening round last week, the Bulls Daisies smashed the Border Ladies 100-0, scoring 16 tries at Police Park in their biggest ever win over their Eastern Cape rivals ever.

Western Province had a superb first half against the Sharks Women, scoring five unanswered tries in their 51-19 win at City Park in Cape Town.

EP’s inventive back division, which showed intent and flair on the attack, laid the platform for a crucial win on the road over the Golden Lions.

On a memorable day for the Queens, Lee-Jane Harris, Lukhanye Lolo, Julene Haas and Joanne Boesak all crossed for five pointers.

EP flyhalf Julene Haas opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a well-taken try and the 19-year-old certainly made an early impression. The try was converted by Siphenathi Yeko, who also kicked a penalty goal to put EP 10-0 up.

The Lions responded well with a converted try, but from the restart, a great try by wing Lukhanye Lolo extended EP’s lead to 10 points again, with that margin remaining until halftime (17-7).

Haas, who had to leave the field due to injury, was replaced by Lee-Jane Harris and the replacement flyhalf also found her way to the tryline in the 50th minute.

Saturday’s fixtures:

Sharks v Bulls Daisies, WP v Golden Lions, Free State v EP Queens, Boland Dames v Border Ladies.

The Herald