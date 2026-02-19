Park will be tough nut for Progress to crack, says Oliver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fullback Lyle Meintjies, with ball in hand, will be a key player for Progress when they face Park in a EC Super 14 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday.

Champions Progress are expecting a ferocious fight to the death when they collide with a dangerous and wounded Park side in a high-stakes EC Super 14 club rugby clash on Saturday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says.

After kicking off their Super 14 title defence with a decisive 46-22 win over Trying Stars in Kariega last week, Progress are preparing for a challenging physical duel at Londt Park (kickoff 3pm).

Park, who lost their opening game against Hankey Villagers last week, are desperate to upset the champions and keep their Super 14 playoff hopes alive.

“We started off slowly against Trying Stars last week in our opening Super 14 game,” Oliver said.

“The Central field was wet and the boys found the going a bit difficult in the beginning.

“I also think we need to give credit to a Trying Stars side who came out with all guns blazing.”

“Progress know if we stick to our structures, and do what we are supposed to do, it will be difficult for teams to come to the Central Field and go away with a win.”

Oliver said Progress would not be resting on their laurels after a bonus point win in their opening game.

“There are a lot of work-ons for us and we have great competition among our players,” he said.

“The main thing is that the five points are in the bag so it is a work in progress for the team.

“We are looking forward to our next game against Park away and that will not be easy.

“However, Progress are not looking at our rivals but focusing on our own game.

“We know if we get our systems right it will be difficult for any team to beat us.”

Progress’s path to the knockout rounds has been made easier after powerhouse EP teams Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United opted to withdraw from the tournament.

Hankey Villagers produced an impressive display to get their campaign up and running when they beat Park 29-13 in the opening round.

If Villagers can back this display up with a win over Trying Stars in Alexandria, they will be on their way to a quarterfinal appearance.

Last week a well-drilled Star of Hope side pulled off a thrilling 23-19 away win over Jeffreys Bay to set the scene for what could be a memorable season for the men from KwaNobuhle.

All eyes will now be on the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle when Star of Hope face a Joubertina side that beat Brumbies last week.

It will be a battle for survival when Brumbies lock horns with Jeffreys Bay in Makhanda.

Both teams suffered opening round defeats and are facing a disappointing early exit from the competition.

EL Police will be keen to live up to the tag of being favourites in the Border section when they travel to face a dangerous Komga United side.

Komga United showed what they are capable of when they beat the 2025 finalists Fort Beaufort United 20-14 in the opening round.

If an EP team reaches the final against a Border team, it has been decided that Border will host the game because the 2025 final was played in Gqeberha.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3pm kickoffs):

EP: Group A: Park vs Progress, Trying Stars vs Hankey Villagers. Group B: Star of Hope vs Joubertina United, Brumbies vs Jeffreys Bay

Border: Group A: Buffs vs Young Leopards, Old Boys vs Swallows. Group B: Komga United vs EL Police, WSU Eagles vs Fort Beaufort United

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald