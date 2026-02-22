Alcaraz downs Fils to win Qatar Open, extends perfect start to the year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Arthur Fils to win the Qatar Open final at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, on February 21 2026.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-1 to win the Qatar Open and extend his perfect start to the year.

Alcaraz, whose second trophy of 2026 came 20 days after he completed the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, dictated the match from the outset and won a remarkable 89% of his first-serve points while never facing a break point during the 50-minute encounter.

“I came this year hungry for more,” said the Spanish top seed, who lost in the Doha quarterfinals last year.

“I think after every tournament, we have to set new goals. I’m really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court.”

With the win, Alcaraz improved to 12-0 for the year and collected his ninth ATP 500 trophy, which drew him level with Andy Murray for fourth in the category since its inception, according to the ATP.

• Jessica Pegula put on a clinical performance as she handed Elina Svitolina her first loss in a WTA 1000 final in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Pegula, who turns 32 on Tuesday, became the second-oldest woman to win the tournament after her American compatriot Venus Williams, who won it in 2014 when she was 33.

“It’s a great birthday present for me. I get to celebrate by flying back home in a few hours. Super happy to go home with the trophy. It was a great week,” Pegula said after ending a three-match losing streak in WTA 1000 finals.

World No 5 Pegula quickly built a 3-0 lead in the first set as she kept Ukrainian Svitolina near the baseline before getting the first break with a backhand cross-court shot and holding her own serve with a masterful backhand slice.

Svitolina’s attempt to bounce back ended when former US Open finalist Pegula saved two break points to go 5-1 up. A frustrated Svitolina, who had won all four of her previous WTA 1000 finals, netted a forehand as Pegula took the set.

Pegula was measured in the second set as she got a decisive break in the fifth game, and she won the match with an ace to secure her 10th title on the tour.

“Speechless after that fight. I was really trying to put myself out there, and I was playing like there is no tomorrow, just trying to put all the effort in,” Pegula said.

Reuters