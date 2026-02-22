Kuse’s eliminator could be upgraded to full world title clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse could find himself fighting for the WBC mini-flyweight title in his March 28 clash against Filipino Joey Canoy at Emperors Palace.

The possibility comes after stunning developments involving WBC champion Melvin Jerusalem, which began when his planned unification clash against WBO and WBA champion Oscar Collazo scheduled for March 14 in the US fizzled out owing to a number of issues.

Jerusalem was slated to face Collazo in a rematch of their May 23 bout, won by Collazo by a sixth-round stoppage.

However, Collazo has since been scheduled to defend his two belts against Jesus Haro of Mexico on the same date, leaving Jerusalem without a dance partner.

Frustrated after the scuppering of the bout, Jerusalem hinted at a move up the division, leaving the WBC belt vacant, paving the way for the Kuse-Canoy elimination clash to be upgraded to a full title contest.

Jerusalem has already beaten Kuse via a razor-thin decision in Manila as part of the Thrilla in Manila world heavyweight clash celebrations in October.

However, Kuse’s gusty display convinced the WBC hierarchy to retain him in the second spot in the ratings behind top-rated Canoy.

While Kuse’s promoter, Golden Gloves Promotions, declined to officially confirm the possibilities, it, however released a statement hinting at big developments involving the Mdantsane southpaw.

“The SA boxing sensation could be handed a world title lifeline sooner than expected,” the promoter said.

Pressed to reveal more information, GGP said only: “Wait for more developments.”

However, international media reported that the fight between Kuse and Canoy was set to be upgraded into a full WBC clash.

Top US boxing website boxingscene.com said Jerusalem’s public declaration of his intentions to move up a division would lead to the crowning of a new champion when Kuse and Canoy clash.

“It is time to move up a division; what do you think, boxing fans?” the publication quoted the Filipino as saying.

A Kuse-Canoy elimination clash was previously on the cards for July 2025, only to fall by the wayside when Kuse received a direct shot at Jerusalem in October.

He was replaced by his victim-turned stablemate Beaven Sibanda, only for the Zimbabwean-born, SA-trained boxer to suffer an injury which confined him to the sidelines, even robbing him of an IBF title shot against another Filipino, Pedro Taduran.

Canoy, whose previous visits to SA have landed him on the losing side, was offered a rematch against Mdantsane’s Nhlanhla Tyirha, who is one of the four boxers to have beaten him.

But he turned down the fight, opting for the WBC to revisit the initial order to face Kuse.

GGP boss Rodney Berman, who promised to steer Kuse to a Jerusalem rematch in the country, hinted that even if the Filipino did not vacate the belt, he could be forced to honour a mandatory defence.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch