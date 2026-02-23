Atlantic Aces launch Northern Areas athletics revival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Atlantic Aces Athletics Club juniors Christiano Quine, Keisha Harker and Simamkele Mbokelwa are excited to participate in the Community Development Athletics Meeting at the Gelvandale Track on March 4.

In an effort to breathe new life into school athletics in the Northern Areas, the Atlantic Aces Athletics Club will launch the inaugural Community Development Athletics Meeting at the Gelvandale Track on March 4 (3pm to 7pm).

The event promises free entry and a safe environment, with medals awaiting the top three finishers in every final.

Event organiser Derrick Hoshe said athletics in schools in the Northern Areas has become scarce, prompting the decision to host the meeting.

He said that the plan is to make this an annual event.

“We don’t have athletics at the Gelvandale Track often, and more especially at the high school level,” Hoshe said.

“Athletics has taken a back seat in the Northern Areas, and we just thought that we were going to try to put a programme together that will cover from the U14 to U17.

“We want to back it as an annual event.

“Dr Colin Katzen and his late brother were top athletes in Gqeberha in the 1980s. Both were members of the EP athletics team in high school in track and field.

“Katzen, who is now a medical doctor in New Zealand, is very keen on assisting this kind of grassroots athletic development.

“With my involvement with him, we have decided to start this programme.

“From this event, we will select 60 athletes that we want to put into a winter programme and give them once-a-week coaching sessions.

“A lot of our kids in the Northern Areas do not get athletics coaching.

“So, we want to bring back athletics in high and primary schools.”

He said final details were ironed out during a meeting with the LOC last Sunday.

“We have already paid for the venue. We have the medical, sound, and all the volunteers in place.

“We are expecting a lot of high schools. Uitenhage high and Gelvandale high are two of the key schools that will be present.

“We also have Hillside high, which has confirmed its attendance.

“There’s also Chapman, Paterson, and St Thomas High School that have confirmed their attendance.

“High schools from the other parts of Gqeberha, like in the Western areas, are also welcome to contact me if they want to be part of this.”

Programme of activities (3pm to 7pm):