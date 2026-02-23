Atlantic Aces launch Northern Areas athletics revival

In an effort to breathe new life into school athletics in the Northern Areas, the Atlantic Aces Athletics Club will launch the inaugural Community Development Athletics Meeting at the Gelvandale Track on March 4 (3pm to 7pm).
The event promises free entry and a safe environment, with medals awaiting the top three finishers in every final.
Event organiser Derrick Hoshe said athletics in schools in the Northern Areas has become scarce, prompting the decision to host the meeting.
He said that the plan is to make this an annual event.
“We don’t have athletics at the Gelvandale Track often, and more especially at the high school level,” Hoshe said.
“Athletics has taken a back seat in the Northern Areas, and we just thought that we were going to try to put a programme together that will cover from the U14 to U17.
“We want to back it as an annual event.
“Dr Colin Katzen and his late brother were top athletes in Gqeberha in the 1980s. Both were members of the EP athletics team in high school in track and field.
“Katzen, who is now a medical doctor in New Zealand, is very keen on assisting this kind of grassroots athletic development.
“With my involvement with him, we have decided to start this programme.
“From this event, we will select 60 athletes that we want to put into a winter programme and give them once-a-week coaching sessions.
“A lot of our kids in the Northern Areas do not get athletics coaching.
“So, we want to bring back athletics in high and primary schools.”
He said final details were ironed out during a meeting with the LOC last Sunday.
“We have already paid for the venue. We have the medical, sound, and all the volunteers in place.
“We are expecting a lot of high schools. Uitenhage high and Gelvandale high are two of the key schools that will be present.
“We also have Hillside high, which has confirmed its attendance.
“There’s also Chapman, Paterson, and St Thomas High School that have confirmed their attendance.
“High schools from the other parts of Gqeberha, like in the Western areas, are also welcome to contact me if they want to be part of this.”
Programme of activities (3pm to 7pm):
- Boys U17 long jump,
- Girls U16 shot put,
- Girls U14 100m,
- Boys U14 100m,
- Girls U15 long jump,
- Girls U15 100m,
- Boys U15 100m,
- Girls U16 100m,
- Boys U16 100m,
- Boys U16 shot put,
- Girls U17 100m,
- Boys U17 100m,
- Boys Open 400m,
- Girls Open 400m,
- Boys U16 400m,
- Girls U16 400m,
- Boys U15 shot put,
- Girls U17 jump,
- Boys U16 800m,
- Girls U16 800m,
- Boys U17 800m,
- Girls U17 800m,
- Boys U15 800m,
- Girls U15 800m,
- Girls U17 shot put,
- Girls Open 200m,
- Boys Open 200m,
- Girls U16 200m,
- Boys U16 200m,
- Boys U17 long jump,
- Teachers men 4x100m,
- Teachers women 4x100m,
- Girls U16 4x100m,
- Boys U16 4x100m,
- Girls U17 4x100m,
- Boys U17 4x100m,
- Girls Open Mix Relays, and
- Boys Open Mix Relays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.