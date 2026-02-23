From Herbert Hurd prodigy to World Cup hero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Herbert Hurd cricketer Caleb Falconer celebrates making a hundred for England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final against India at Harare Sports Club on February 6, 2026

Exciting England U19 batsman Caleb Falconer revived memories of his prolific primary school days in Gqeberha when he struck a magnificent century in the recent World Cup U19 cricket final against India in Zimbabwe.

Although his innings came in a losing cause after India piled up a formidable 411/9 in their 50 overs, the context of the knock—delivered under the pressure of an elite final against powerful opposition—made it the innings of a lifetime for the 19-year-old.

Given licence to play positively in pursuit of a daunting target, Falconer said the freedom he felt at the crease set this innings apart from his other contributions during the tournament.

“I spoke to the coach, and he said to approach it like a Twenty20 match, so that was my mindset—try to put the bad balls away and also look to score off the good balls,” he said.

“I felt that if we could keep the run rate where it needed to be, we would have a chance.”

In the end, England fell 100 runs short, but Falconer—who was a member of the Middlesex Cricket Academy in London—marked himself as a player for the future as he continues to shape his cricketing journey.

His century sparked interest among cricket followers in Gqeberha, many of whom remembered him as a prodigious young batter at Herbert Hurd Primary. In 2016, he hit three consecutive centuries for the school’s U10 and U11 teams.

Caleb Falconer, after making a century for Herbert Hurd in 2016. This picture appeared alongside an article in The Herald 10 years ago. (SUPPLIED)

Those exploits form part of Falconer’s earliest cricket memories, graduating from the Bakers Mini Cricket programme with soft balls to hard-ball cricket in the Herbert Hurd junior ranks.

“My earliest memories in grade 1 were rotating between softball, Baker’s mini cricket with Slaz balls and then moving to hardball cricket with the U9s at Herbert Hurd as I worked my way up,” he recalled.

He was featured in an article in The Herald after what he believes was his second century, scored against Kingswood.

“I just remember my mom and my grandfather coming to watch that match on the Herbert Hurd bottom fields. Actually, my mom left before I got to my hundred to watch my sister at a swimming gala,” Falconer said.

“One thing that stands out is that I played the cut shot a lot that day, and when I reached my hundred, I just pointed to my grandfather sitting in the stand.”

Introduced to the game by his father, Stuart, a cricket coach, Falconer later attended Woodridge and Grey High School. He earned selection for the EP U16 side and went on to represent the Grey first team.

An opportunity to further his cricket career at Millfield School in Somerset followed in 2023, and since then he has carved his name into the record books in English age-group cricket.

Inspired while growing up by South African greats AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, Falconer is now the one attracting admiring glances.

The talented all-rounder was named the 2024 Middlesex Youth Player of the Year after amassing 1,062 runs for the Middlesex U18 side, including a sublime 224 against Sussex.

Those performances earned him opportunities with the Middlesex senior 2nd XI, and he seized them by scoring a century against Lancashire in June 2024, which in turn earned him his first professional contract with Middlesex County Cricket Club.

Setbacks along the way have also shaped his character.

“I remember when I was 12 I missed out on the EP U13 side after a bad set of trials, and I was very disappointed,” he said.

“And when I was 15, I went to the U16 national trials but wasn’t selected for the high-performance camp in Pretoria. That just taught me to work harder at my game to achieve my goals.”

His philosophy is simple — enjoy the game while committing fully to the work it demands.

“Sometimes you can get a bit lost in what you are trying to achieve, but you need to make sure you are enjoying it as much as possible,” he said.

“My advice to young players is not to have any regrets about your effort levels, because that is something you can control.

“Achieving your goals means being dedicated and prepared to sacrifice. Don’t be afraid to give it everything you have.”

