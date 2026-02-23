Gamrose stun PECC in Premier League shock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gamrose's Beldrick Hendricks plays an aggressive shot in the NMB Premier League club cricket fixture against Hollywoodbets PECC at the St George's Park B-field on Sunday

Gamrose caused a major upset in NMB Premier League action, beating more-fancied Hollywoodbets PECC by 15 runs at the St George’s Park B field on Sunday.

Gamrose were dismissed for 186 thanks to a match-winning 58 down the order of Irfaan Hoosen.

PECC were in trouble early with Dominic Killian taking four quick wickets up front, and they struggled to recover until CJ King made a fighting 61 at the end.

But the Warriors batter’s effort was not enough as Gamrose claimed a famous win.

There were also wins for Jendamark United, Gelvandale and Union Uitenhage.

The summarised scores were:

SATURDAY

Northern Cavaliers vs Jendamark United, at Adcock Stadium

Northern Cavaliers 164 in 37.3 overs (Dwayne Du Plessis 52, Mordecai Felix 45; Bantu Zeyo 5/34, Thando Mnyanda 2/5, Remano Esau 2/15). United 165/3 in 19 overs ([Kyle Lottering 66no, Siphamandla Dapo 45no, Sinethemba Tshomela 39; Mordecai Felix 2/47). United won by seven wickets

Helenvale vs United Brothers, at Gelvandale CC

Helenvale forfeited the match. United Brothers awarded points.

SUNDAY

Hollywoodbets PECC vs Gamrose, at St George’s B

Gamrose 186 in 40.3 overs (Clewin Brown 29, Beldrick Hendricks 28, Irfaan Hoosen 58; Wezo Gqiba 4/21, CJ King 2/49). PECC 171 in 43.5 overs (CJ King 61, Ryno van Zyl 25, Wezo Gqiba 24; Dominic Killian 4/26, Dainavian Sinyani 2/28, Zakir Patel 2/41). Gamrose won by 15 runs

Gelvandale vs Northern Cavaliers, at Gelvandale CC

Northern Cavaliers: 48 in 21.2 overs (Randy Carolus 9; Gershwin Williams 7/25). Gelvandale 50/1 in 6 overs (Reuben Wildman 27no, Terence Petrus 16). Gelvandale won by nine wickets.

Union Uitenhage vs United Brothers, at Daniel Pienaar

United Brothers 168 in 37.1 overs (Akhona Ntlanjeni 31, Thando Mnyaka 47; Jadwyn Cona 3/47, Kenan Smith 3/20). Union Uitenhage 169/8 in 29.6 overs (Cameron Williams 69, Rocardo Bouw 16, Jadwyn Cona 16no; Thando Mnyaka 3/47, Simnikiwe Soyaya 2/29). Union Uitenhage won by two wickets

Madibaz 2 vs Helenvale, at Madibaz C

Madibaz 2 333/7 in 50 overs (Jayden Groenewald 43, Owen Barnard-Reyneke 118, Xander Elkington 36, Tristan Grundling 87; Bradley Krige 3/41). Helenvale 61 (Elrico van Rensburg 16; Nikolai Hector 2/8, Tristan Grundling 5/23). Madibaz 2 won by 272 runs

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald