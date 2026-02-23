Leading Eastern Cape schools set to collide in Graeme Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

St John’s College player Lwandile Khupe is too late to stop Graeme College’s Ayola Mali from scoring a try in their match in the Graeme College Rugby Festival last year. This year Graeme will be up against Marlow Agricultural in the festival finale on March 21.

The countdown has begun to one of the Eastern Cape’s showpiece schoolboy rugby occasions as Graeme College prepares to host the Wildeklawer 2026 rugby festival at the school campus in Makhanda from March 19 to 21.

Set against the backdrop of one of South Africa’s most traditional rugby schools, the annual gathering promises three days of high-quality action, fierce rivalries, and the celebration of schoolboy camaraderie that has become synonymous with the event.

Founded in 1873, Graeme has long been a proud contributor to Eastern Cape rugby, and the festival has grown into a key fixture on the early-season calendar.

Each year it attracts leading rugby schools from the Eastern Cape, providing a platform for established stars and emerging talent to test themselves against top opposition.

The 2026 edition is expected to be no different.

With schools travelling from around the region, the festival offers an invaluable opportunity for teams to measure their pre-season preparations.

For coaches, it is a chance to fine-tune combinations and build squad depth. For players, it is an early statement of intent in front of peers, parents, and talent scouts.

Importantly, the festival is about more than just results. While the matches are fiercely contested, the emphasis remains on sportsmanship, respect, and the shared experience that defines school rugby in South Africa.

Over the years, the event has helped forge lasting relationships between schools and created memories that extend well beyond the final whistle.

Graeme’s own first XV will enter the event eager to make a strong impression on home soil when they take on Marlow Agricultural in the festival finale on the Saturday.

Playing in front of a passionate Makhanda crowd always brings added expectation, but it also provides significant motivation. The home side will be keen to set the tone early and showcase the depth of talent coming through the ranks.

Spectators can expect a festival atmosphere throughout the weekend. With multiple fixtures scheduled across the age groups, there will be no shortage of action as junior and senior teams take to the field.

The format ensures a steady stream of matches, allowing supporters to settle in for a full day of rugby.

The festival also plays a vital role in the broader Eastern Cape rugby landscape. Events of this nature contribute to the development pipeline by exposing young players to different styles of play and higher levels of intensity.

In doing so, they help prepare the next generation for provincial and, potentially, national honours.

As anticipation builds, excitement is spreading through school corridors and rugby communities.

The Wildeklawer Graeme Rugby Festival has become a marker of the season’s arrival — a signal that long afternoons on the training field are about to give way to meaningful competition.

When the first whistle blows in 2026, it will again usher in a celebration of schoolboy rugby tradition, pride and passion.

The first team matches will be played on the Somerset Field, while age-group games will take place on the Marais fields.

Thursday will be taken up by a U-13 Festival, with matches taking place on the Somerset and Marais A and B fields.

The first team programme on Somerset Field is:

Friday, March 20

9am: Mzansi Academy vs PJ Olivier; 10.15am: Woodridge vs Mary Waters; 11.30am: Port Rex Tech vs Union High; 12.45pm: Dale vs Brandwag; 2pm: Grey High vs Hudson Park; 3.15pm: Queen’s vs Nico Malan

Saturday, March 21

8.30am: Port Alfred vs Ndzondelelo; 9.45am: Otto du Plessis vs Muir; 11am: Daniel Pienaar vs Stirling; 12.15pm: Kingswood vs Cambridge; 1.30pm: Selborne vs Framesby; 2.45pm: St Andrew’s vs Pearson; 4pm: Graeme vs Marlow Agricultural

The Herald