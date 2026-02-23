Promoter rekindles epic rivalry with legends invitation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asanda Gingqi has been tipped as an underdog in the highly anticipated clash against Azinga Fuzile in April.

As the boxing fraternity is swept up in the frenzy of the Azinga Fuzile versus Asanda Gingqi clash, promoter Xaba Promotions has piqued interest by inviting relevant legends who left an indelible mark on the derby more than 30 years ago to lead both boxers into the ring.

Fuzile and Gingqi will clash in the latest instalment of the storied Mdantsane-Duncan Village rivalry, which left strained boxing relations between the two townships when Mdantsane’s Zolile Mbityi knocked out Toto Makorotlo in 1993.

While there have been other rivalries between the two areas, the Mbityi and Makorotlo clash is always referenced as the epicentre, with differing views on the effect it had on both boxers.

For years Duncan Village’s boxing followers never fully recovered from the loss of their hero, even after Fuzile had gained a measure of revenge when he beat Mdantsane’s Mcbute Sinyabi in a Xaba-promoted show in 2016.

To pay homage to the derby, Xaba announced that Mbityi and Makorotlo would rekindle the rivalry by leading Fuzile and Gingqi to the ring on April 24 at East London’s Orient Theatre.

“I have contacted Mbityi and Makorotlo, and each of them will lead the boxer from their area to the ring,” said XP boss Ayanda Matiti.

“Mbityi will usher Gingqi to the ring while Fuzile will be led by Makorotlo to rekindle the memories of their epic battle more than 30 years ago.”

With social media abuzz since the fight was announced, debate has shifted to the astuteness of their handlers, including Mnyamezeli Shosha, who guides Gingqi’s career.

To get an equally capable mentor, the Fuzile camp has roped in world-acclaimed Andile Mofu after complaints that the gym was lacking corner guidance in crucial bouts.

With Fuzile tipped as the favourite, a Gingqi loss would break Shosha’s long winning record, which he has vowed to protect.

“I know there are plenty of layers in this fight, but I will be fighting to preserve my record of producing winners,” he said.

Shosha said he had been following the social media debate and realised Gingqi was not given a chance due to Fuzile’s world-class credentials.

“Fuzile has been operating at the world stage, but Gingqi is not a two-time SA champion for nothing.”

While admitting Fuzile’s special talent, Shosha said he had been watching numerous tapes of the Duncan Village southpaw to detect weaknesses Gingqi could exploit.

“I am not going to say anything or rubbish Azinga’s talent here, but we are ready for him.

“Gingqi is in the right frame of mind and is fired up for this bout, though initially I could feel that he did not warm up to it.”

Matiti has thrown in a series of incentives for the winner, including sheep, while promising to open international doors for him, where most of his boxers command lofty spots in world sanctioning bodies’ ratings.

