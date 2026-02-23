SA’s Casey Jarvis wins Kenya Open for maiden title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s Casey Jarvis won his maiden DP World Tour title as he rounded off a wire-to-wire success at the Kenya Open on Sunday.

He shared the lead after each of the first three rounds and then held off playing partner Davis Bryant in a final round twice interrupted by stormy conditions in Nairobi.

Jarvis had six birdies and rounded off his round of 62 with a second eagle of the day to win by three strokes.

“It’s amazing; I’ve actually never won in front of my dad before, I’ve wanted to win in front of him so badly, and to finally do it when he’s here, I can’t explain to you the emotions,” the 22-year-old said.

“I was so nervous coming down the last two so yeah, it feels great.

“There are not many words that can describe the feeling, I also wish my mum was here but she’s back home in the UK.

“But it’s unbelievable, he’s been with me through the ups, through the downs.

“I know this moment doesn’t happen often so we’re going to celebrate it properly tonight.”

Reflecting on the two suspensions, the Johannesburg native said: “There were so many thoughts going through my mind when we took the first break, and I felt nervous coming back out but I just tried to stay as much in the moment as possible.

“Played solid the next four holes and then got called off again and I was extremely nervous when we went back out the second time.

“I don’t remember the last putt but yeah, it was really good.”

• Oliver Bekker produced a magnificent final-round 67 to surge through the field and win the Jonsson Workwear Durban Open by two strokes at the Durban Country Club on Sunday.

In a tournament shortened to 54 holes because of the weather, Bekker used all his experience to close with a round of seven birdies and two bogeys for a winning total of 16 under par.

His nearest challenger was Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand who finished second on 14 under par with a final round of 71.

It was a remarkable performance from Bekker, who recently moved to Australia as part of a plan to start slowing down his career.

But the problem is, he cannot stop winning.

This victory comes four months after he won on the PGA Tour of Australasia. — DP World Tour and Michael Vlismas Media