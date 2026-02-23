Tiny but tough — discipline starts early at MJ’s Judo Dojo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young judokas Danielle van Dyk of Verkenner Primary, left, and Ubabalwe Nkomiyahlaba of St Dominic's Priory took part in a fun competition at MJ's Judo Dojo at the weekend.

Tiny but determined judokas took to the mat this weekend as MJ’s Judo Dojo hosted its Mini Judo Competition for three- to five-year-olds.

The fun-filled championship, which saw 20 eager young athletes participating, was structured according to the Mini Judo Federation criteria.

Senseis at MJ’s Judo Dojo said the format is specially designed to introduce children to the fundamentals of judo in an age-appropriate and engaging way.

The event began with a demonstration on the correct way to throw a training “dummy”, teaching the youngsters how to balance safely and interact confidently with an opponent.

Our fun-focused event introduced the young athletes to basic competition elements, including block fighting and ground holds, all in a supportive and encouraging environment. — Teresa Vermaak, sensei

From there, the mini judokas took part in a popular game known as “block fighting”.

In this activity, two judokas sit back-to-back with a foam block placed between them.

At the signal, each child tries to grab the block and hold onto it for the remainder of the round while their opponent attempts to retrieve it, building reaction speed, strength and resilience in a playful setting.

“Our fun-focused event introduced the young athletes to basic competition elements, including block fighting and ground holds, all in a supportive and encouraging environment,” sensei Teresa Vermaak said.

“At this age, it’s about developing confidence, co-ordination and a love for the sport, which is exactly what we saw demonstrated by all.”

Parents cheered enthusiastically from the sidelines as the little fighters showcased courage, determination and plenty of smiles, proving you’re never too young to start building discipline through sport. — MJ’s Judo Dojo