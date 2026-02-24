Boks start season against star-studded BaaBaas in Nelson Mandela Bay blockbuster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is looking forward to facing the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on June 20

The world champion Springboks will kick off a busy international season with a blockbuster showdown against a star-studded Barbarians team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on June 20.

The non-Test match, against a team featuring invited international players from around the world, has been planned to fine-tune the Boks’ preparations before their inaugural Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Parkin Johannesburg on July 4.

Insiders said the project to bring the world champions to Gqeberha had been driven by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who wanted to fit in an extra game before his team’s busy international season kicked off.

Gqeberha was not awarded a Test match in 2026, and the clash against a Barbarians side will placate Bay fans who voiced their disappointment with the Boks’ original schedule.

The Barbarians’ coaching quartet will be headed by former All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and Los Pumas head coach Felipe Contepomi, who will be supported by Racing 92 head coach Patrice Collazo and Argentina assistant coach Kenny Lynn.

In 2025 the Springboks won a historic match between the teams by 54-7 in Cape Town, after last facing the BaaBaas in November 2016, which ended in a 31-31 draw at the Wembley Stadium in London.

“It’s always exciting to face the BaaBaas, and we are looking forward to hosting them in South Africa for the second year in a row after the match in Cape Town in 2025,” Erasmus said.

“This time at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where we have traditionally enjoyed fantastic support.

“With our opening Nations Championship encounter against England two weeks later, this will be an ideal opportunity to get the players match-ready against a side that always boasts top players from across the world.

“The key for us, however, will be to focus on our structures and what we want to achieve on the field.

“This is a new season with two new exciting competitions, so the sooner we get into a Test match mindset, the better.”

Contepomi said it promised to be a memorable occasion in Gqeberha.

“It was a tremendous honour to play for the Barbarians, and now to be invited to coach the BaaBaas in a match against the back-to-back world champions in their own country is just as special,” he said.

“It’s a recognition of the performance of Los Pumas in recent years, and it will be a great challenge to put a team together in a week to face South Africa.

“I eagerly await that opportunity.”

Robertson said: “The Barbarians bring the rugby world together, so it’s special to be a part of it and to honour the jersey.”

The Barbarians fixture will be followed by three local matches in the Nations Championship, against England in Johannesburg (July 4), Scotland in Pretoria (July 11) and Wales in Durban (July 18).

The Boks will then face the All Blacks in four Tests in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in August and September before an away Test against the Wallabies in Australia on September 27

The Mandela Bay Development Agency said it was proud to confirm that the Springboks would once again play on local soil at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It said the match put the metro on the international stage and provided an opportunity to showcase the city to millions of viewers.

MBDA acting chief executive Unathi Peter expressed his confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay’s ability to rally to the challenge.

“The exposure alone is invaluable, and the potential economic injection is substantial,” he said.

“The tourism revenue and exposure generated by hosting the Springboks could translate into millions of rand in direct spending in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This is, of course, an exciting prospect.”

Stadium executive Raaziq Poole said: “The stadium team works closely with national and provincial rugby structures on an ongoing basis to lobby for fixtures.

“We are always in a state of operational readiness, and we’re very pleased to see these efforts pay off in the exciting confirmation of a Springbok return to Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Poole said the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium was maintained to world-class standards to make it an attractive proposition.

Tickets for the clash against the Barbarians — starting from R250 a person — will go on sale from 10am this Wednesday, exclusively on springboks.tmtickets.co.za

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald