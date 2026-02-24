Eastern Cape runners set personal targets for the Absa Run City Gqeberha 10k

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay’s top runner, Melikhaya Frans, will look to improve on his 20th-placed finish of last year when he competes in the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k at Pollok Beach on Sunday.

Frans, who runs for the Ikhamva Athletics Club, said he hopes to finish in the top 10 at this year’s race.

The five-legged series begins in Gqeberha this weekend, followed by Cape Town on May 10 and Durban on July 12.

Tshwane will host the series’ fourth race on August 23, with Johannesburg the final one on September 14.

“I am going to do the Absa Run Your City race because it is at home, and I am so excited for the race this year,” Frans said.

Asked if he was looking to win the race, Frans said, “Look, at the moment I need to focus on getting top 10 and getting my form as well.”

“I will be excited if I get my form back. Last year I finished 20th, so this year I want to improve.”

Frans was crowned the Sports Star of the Year at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Excellence Awards this month, taking home a brand new VW Volkswagen Polo.

He has been in solid form.

The 36-year-old athlete successfully defended his NMB Ultra-marathon title recently, clocking a time of 2 hrs 54 mins and 48 secs.

A week later Frans won his second VSlots 10km crown, coming in at 30.22.

Cwengu Nose, another Eastern Cape runner, said he hopes to benefit from the fast pace set by world-class competitors on Sunday.

The 2025 SA 10,000m silver medallist, who competes for Phantane AC, is looking to set a new personal best after winning the Colchester 10km in 28:45.

Amanda Detshe, from Madibaz’s Club, hopes to beat her personal best on Sunday.

Detshe won her first VSlots title in 38:42, beating last year’s winner, Refeloe Solomons.

“I am going to run the Absa, and I want a new PB. My current PB right now is 37 minutes and 59 seconds.”

