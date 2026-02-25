East Cape boxing title showdown set to rock Port Alfred

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boxing lromoter Lachrsi Nomtoto with radio personality Mafa Bavuma before his highly publicised exhibition boxing match with Bethusile Mcinga, will stage his first tournament in Port Alfred next Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sleepy Port Alfred will burst into life next Saturday when the fifth leg of the Eastern Cape’s “Lift the Youth to the Stars” programme hosts a title showdown at the Titi Jonas Community Hall, along with entertainment from well-known DJ Pastor Nozewu.

Larenan Promotions, a new kid on the promotion block, is hosting the March 7 event that was initially scheduled to be held in Ginsberg, on December 7, before Larenan boss Lachris Nomtoto and Mlungisi Siyo of Fireworks Promotions decided to switch dates and venues.

“Mr Siyo had a medical condition, so he could not travel to Port Alfred to sort out logistical challenges,” Nomtoto said.

The evening’s entertainment is the fifth in a schedule of six being funded by the Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department to the tune of R1.2m.

Nomtoto, who has previously only promoted one show, when he partnered with X Promotions to stage a tournament in Sada in 2024, is planning a bold night by fusing boxing with music performances by Pastor Nozewu of Mhlobo Wenene and the presence of boxing legends Vuyani Bungu and Welcome Ncita.

“We want to go big or go home,” he said.

Ring action promises to have some evenly-matched bouts topped by a clash for the vacant provincial featherweight title between Siphenathi Nobanda and Avuyile Mphikwa.

Relatively unknown Mphikwa is filling a gap left by Bongani Fule, who decided to rather chase an SA title shot against Lindelani Sibisi.

Simamkele Singile and Awonke Tini had also been in the running to face Nobanda.

Singile was deemed ineligible, as he had not been campaigning in the featherweight division, and Tini opted out after losing to Zolisa Batyi and fighting to a draw against Sihle Booi in his last two bouts.

Mphikwa, who has fought only two bouts, both of which he won by knockout, has promised Nobanda the same medicine.

“This boy [Mphikwa] has been avoided for a long time, but now he will finally get his day in the sun,”trainer Mapetla Mzamo said.

Mphikwa, a University of Fort Hare student, was last in action more than a year ago when he needed only one round to knock out Xhanti Mjezu in Butterworth.

