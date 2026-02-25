Homegrown stars ready to show world what SA Open means to them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With exemptions into The Masters and The Open on the line and more than 30,000 tickets sold to what is being billed as “A Tribute to History”, this week’s Investec South African Open is certainly showcasing itself to the world.

And three of its former champions couldn’t be more pleased.

“This has always been the one tournament that means the most to us as South African golfers,” defending champion Dylan Naidoo said at Stellenbosch Golf Club this week.

“This one has the history and the gravitas. It’s a really exciting week. I want to give my absolute best this week,” he added, while surrounded by grandstands and VIP hospitality marquees that have brought the feel of Major Championship golf to the winelands.

“It’s our biggest event as South African golfers. Now the rest of the world will see what this tournament means to us,” added Branden Grace, who said he felt immense pride at being a former winner of the world’s second-oldest national Open.

“I still get goosebumps when I watch the videos of my victory. This is one of those that, as a South African golfer, you want to win, and I’ve been privileged enough to do so.

“Anytime we have the chance to come back and support the Sunshine Tour is pretty special, and knowing that I’ve had my hands on this trophy makes this week even more special.

“I hear there are going to be amazing crowds this week. It’s also nice to see the South African Open moving around the country like it has – from Johannesburg to Durban and now to Stellenbosch. It’s nice that it’s seeing the country,” said Grace, who won this title in January 2020.

Dean Burmester said he was equally proud to be representing his country in a field that this week includes American Ryder Cup star and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, multiple Major winner Ernie Els, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, and a host of winners on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour.

“I have so many fond memories of this event and all the history that goes with it. I’ve had a very long relationship with Investec as well, so this is a very special event for me for a lot of reasons,” Burmester said.

“We have an amazing field this week, and we’ve got a really good opportunity to showcase what we’re all about as a country and how we can unite through sport, and golf plays a big part in that.

“It’s amazing for anybody in this field to have the opportunity to play in The Masters and The Open. To be able to showcase our young talent on a platform like this to the world is special.”

One of those young talents is South Africa’s Casey Jarvis, who tees off this week as a recent maiden winner on the DP World Tour.

“I know I’m capable of achieving things on the DP World Tour. My game relies on confidence, and I’m running on that at the moment. This tournament also means the world to us as South Africans.

“The setup here is amazing, the field is really strong, and it’s great to see some big overseas names wanting to come and play here.”