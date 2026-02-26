No respite, as Border Ladies tackle WP powerhouse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Ladies team put in a training session at Police Park ahead of their game against the Boland Dames in Wellington on Saturday. Picture ALAN EASON

As if things were not tough enough in their camp, Border Ladies will be up against another powerhouse, Western Province, in the Women’s Super League at Police Park on Saturday (3.30pm).

This will be their third testing game in a row, following their encounters against the Blue Bulls Daisies and the Boland Dames.

After the first two matches, Border ended up with more answers than questions as they succumbed to a humbling century defeat to the Bulls in East London and a 40-plus mauling to the Dames last weekend in Wellington.

Border Ladies head coach Bongani Nogilana stressed it was an onerous task facing the big teams back-to-back, and with the format being a single round, they are now in a corner and grooming young players in the squad.

“It is a big challenge for our players to grow,” Nogilana said.

“It is a back-to-back situation. The first three games are tight. For the youngsters in the team, it’s hard.

“Our preparations have to be high tempo, we have to speed up everything to accommodate the congestion of fixtures.”

Western Province are among the three teams yet to taste defeat in the competition, together with the Dames and Daisies.

In their last outing in Belville, they handed the Lions a 53-5 hiding, while in their opening game, they whipped the Sharks 51-19.

Those two results underline their attacking prowess.

WP (18) are second behind the Bulls (23) in the most tries scored and have only leaked four tries.

Border‘s defence will have to be vigilant — they have conceded 145 points, including 23 tries.

But they would have taken some consolation from their game against the Dames.

Border fronted up in all aspects of the game in the first 40 minutes and were trailing 12-7.

They had most of the running in the first half and looked a far cry from the team that conceded 100 points against the Daisies in the opening round.

Discipline let them down in the second half against Boland, despite having a foot on the neck of the Dames.

Once their captain, Aphiwe Ngwevu, got a yellow card, everything went south.

They cannot afford the same this weekend as WP are bursting with Springbok players who will pounce on them.

