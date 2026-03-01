Breetzke, Kruger shine in thrilling Warriors chase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matthew Breetzke of Dafabet Warriors celebrates his century during the CSA One-Day Cup, Division 1 match against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at St George's Park on Friday evening.

Ace Dafabat Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke delivered one of the standout innings of his career as he guided his team to a thrilling victory in their opening Cricket SA One-Day Cup match against the Dolphins at St George’s Park on Friday evening.

In front of an expectant home crowd, Breetzke anchored a tense run chase with a blend of composure and calculated aggression, ensuring the hosts got their campaign off to the perfect start.

Chasing a competitive Dolphins total of 279/7 in 50 overs, the Warriors found themselves under early pressure after a decent start of 50 in nine overs by Jordan Hermann (28) and Matthew de Villiers (36).

They lost four wickets for 59 runs as the visitors’ seamers extracted movement to reduce the home side to a precarious position with nearly half the overs gone.

But Breetzke stood firm and received superb support from Patrick Kruger, whose 88 not out off just 77 balls (six fours, four sixes) was a priceless contribution.

Showing their maturity, the pair absorbed the pressure before cutting loose, setting a franchise List A record for the fifth wicket of 174 in 24 overs.

Rotating the strike and punishing anything loose, they rebuilt the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking over to prevent the required rate from spiralling out of control.

As the Dolphins sensed an opportunity in the final 10 overs, Breetzke responded in emphatic fashion, accelerating when it mattered most. A flurry of boundaries swung the game decisively in the Warriors’ favour.

His final innings of 121 not out came off just 106 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Kruger was equally destructive as they remained unflustered, eventually cantering to victory with 16 balls remaining.

Earlier, the Dolphins had posted a challenging total after choosing to bat. Their top order laid a solid platform before the Warriors fought back through disciplined bowling.

While the visitors threatened to push beyond 300, timely breakthroughs kept the target within reach.

Ultimately, however, the day belonged to Breetzke. His innings combined responsibility with flair and set the tone for what the Warriors hope will be another strong limited overs campaign.