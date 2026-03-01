EC Super 14 quarterfinalists decided after tense pool clashes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Star of Hope loose forward Sinethemba Ntamo is tackled during their EC Super 14 club rugby clash against Brumbies at Londt Park on Saturday

Rugby fans were treated to several exciting clashes when the final round of EC Super 14 matches in the EP and Border groups were concluded at neutral venues throughout the region on Saturday.

The eight teams left standing in the EP group after a tense final round at neutral venues in Kariega and Gqeberha were Progress, Trying Stars, Brumbies and Star of Hope.

In the Border section, Young Leopards, Swallows, EL Police and FB United advanced to the last eight when matches were contested at Baysville and the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Tournament organisers will announce the eagerly-awaited quarterfinal fixtures and venues on Monday.

Defending champions Progress powered their way into the playoffs with a runaway 54-13 win over Hankey Villagers at Londt Park on Saturday.

Though it has yet to be confirmed, Progress could face FB United at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday in a repeat of the 2025 final.

Saturday’s victory left Progress unbeaten after three rounds, after earlier wins over Trying Stars and Park in the pool stage.

Progress were favoured to emerge as EP’s top team after Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United opted to withdraw from the tournament.

“It was important for us to get a good result against Hankey Villagers to be in a strong position to secure a home quarterfinal,” Progress coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.

“We are taking it match by match and not getting ahead of ourselves.”

Progress named centre Gustavo Meyer as their man of the match because of his solid defence and ability gain valuable metres for his team.

After three weeks of intense action in regional pool matches, the battle lines have been drawn in the fight for regional supremacy between EP and Border’s top club rugby teams.

KwaNobuhle side Star of Hope lost their unbeaten record when they were beaten 37-17 by Brumbies in the late game of a double header at Londt Park.

Despite the loss, Star of Hope advanced to the last eight thanks to wins over Jeffreys Bay and Joubertina United in the opening two matches.

If an EP team reaches the final against a Border side, it has been decided that Border will host the game because the 2025 final was played in Gqeberha.

EP and Border club rugby teams were given a big shot in the arm when organisers announced the overall prize money up for grabs in the 2026 EC Super 14 tournament had been increased to a whopping R468,000 (excluding transport).

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000.

The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending up third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000).

Teams ending between fifth and 16th position will benefit after it was decided each team would receive a R10,000 cash bonus for qualifying for the event, which kicks off on Saturday.

Results:

EP: Trying Stars 24 Park 10, Jeffreys Bay 32 Joubertina United 17, Hankey Villagers 13 Progress 54, Brumbies 37 Star of Hope 17.

Border: Young Leopards 27 Swallows 24, Buffs 30 Old Boys 34, EL Police 26 Fort Beaufort United 23, Komga 12 WSU Eagles 15.

